Bellingham volleyball regroups in second match to stay alive at state

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia Pause

2:17 Rogue One: A Star Wars story (new international trailer)

0:26 Nov. 14 supermoon is closest moon to Earth since 1948

1:48 Bellingham honors veterans

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech

2:35 Remembering Officer Patrick Zamarripa: A Paschal teammate's tribute

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"