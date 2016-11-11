Bellingham volleyball regroups in second match to stay alive at state

After a lackluster loss against Ridgefield in the Class 2A State Tournament, the Bellingham volleyball team rebounded with a win against Selah to stay alive Friday at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey.
The Red Raiders drew a matchup against the Spudders and lost 25-11, 25-13, 25-8. Coach Jessica King called it a “horrid” loss.
“They’re just one of those teams where you’re having fun just being on the same court with them,” King said. “They could go on to win it all.”
Before the next match, King said she had a gut feeling that her team would win. It was a fight, but Bellingham pulled out a 25-16, 25-20, 25-23 win to continue in the tournament. Senior Jocelyn Johnson had seven kills and seven blocks, setter Cassidy Fulton had 21 assists and libero Sophia Lawrence had 21 digs.
“It got back to feeling like we deserved to be there,” King said. “We realized we weren’t ready to go home.”
At the end of each match, a player on both teams receives a sportsmanship medal at state. In Bellingham’s first match, Lawrence got the medal for continuing to cheer on her team even though the match was lopsided. In the second, junior Jewell Turner was given the award despite not playing. King said she cried when Turner got the medal.
“I’m just so proud of them, I can’t help it,” King said.
