Despite moving up to Class 3A, Squalicum swimmers expect to be heard from at state

Squalicum swimmers Sydney Wong and Yanran Le have a lot in common.
They train and compete together on two teams, and both have set school records. This winter, both will head to a national tournament in Texas with several teammates on the Bellingham Bay Swim Team.
“We’re really close,” said Le, a junior. “We’re like best friends.”
Wong and Le will look to help the Storm to what it hopes will be a third-place finish at this year’s Class 3A State Championship this weekend at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
Squalicum coach Randy Elsner said Wong and Le are competitive people.
“Sydney, in particular, does not like to lose,” he said. “She’ll just push out and try to get everything she can to guarantee her or her relay’s success.”
Last week at the 3A Northwest District Championships, which the Storm won, Le won the 100 breaststroke with a season-best time but was hampered for one particular reason.
“She had her goggles around her neck, which – for a swimmer – is basically death,” Elsner said. “Trying to get through there, you’re blind; you’ve got water splashing (in) your eyes.”
The Storm competed for a state title last year in Class 2A, but the move to 3A was something Elsner was initially disheartened about, especially considering the Storm have one of the smallest teams in the classification.
“It was kind of a double-edged sword,” he said. “There’s a higher level of competition and stronger teams, but at the same time, (we realize) the opportunity that, ‘Hey, maybe this might be good for them, too.’”
Le and Wong have shown they’re capable of competing against swimmers at the larger schools. Wong enters state as the top seed in the 100 and 200 freestyles, while Le owns the fastest qualifying marks in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.
In addition to being great swimmers, Wong and Le are 4.0 GPA students.
“They keep themselves very busy and try to keep working, and somehow manage to be at a high level throughout their entire schedule,” Elsner said. “I wonder when they have time to rest sometimes.”
Wong said she figures she averaged about five hours of sleep a night as a high school junior because of her schedule. This year, she isn’t as busy but still has a full plate, including about three to four hours of swimming per day.
“It’s very stressful,” she said. “I’ve made a lot of sacrifices as far as a social life and stuff. I spent a lot of nights staying up really late, doing homework and sacrificing sleep.”
Wong only spent her freshman and senior years on the Squalicum swim team. She spent the other two years training and competing with BBST and has been swimming competitively since age 10. Next year, she’ll swim for the University of San Diego.
Le, meanwhile, has been swimming competitively since sixth grade. She said when she’s racing, the focus is usually very individual, at least until it’s not.
“Sometimes you can catch a glimpse of your competitor in the next lane, and I think that adds to the racing,” she said. “Sometimes it helps because it pushes you.”
With another year until she’s thinking seriously about which college to attend, Le has more time to focus on what’s right in front of her.
“Going to state is going to be different from past years,” she said. “Our assistant coach tells us she wants us to ‘tackle the 3A monster.’ I think it will be fun – a little more challenging – but I’m proud to say that, at the 3A level, we can have Squalicum’s name be heard, too.”
Elsner said the team is ready to see what they can do against bigger schools.
“I told them yesterday we’ve got a shot to be third, and they’re pumped,” he said. “That’s higher than I thought any of us thought coming in.”
Whatcom County state swimming qualifiers
Class 3A
200 MEDLEY RELAY
Time (Seed)
Squalicum
1:54.75 (12)
200 FREESTYLE
School
Time (Seed)
Sydney Wong
Squalicum
1:53.09 (1)
Kyrie Fairbairn
Ferndale
2:00.04 (20)
200 IM
School
Time (Seed)
Yanran Le
Squalicum
2:07.52 (1)
50 FREESTYLE
School
Time (Seed)
Tiana Varang
Squalicum
24.93 (6)
Ellary Boyd
Ferndale
25.36 (14)
DIVING
School
Time (Seed)
Helene Synnott
Squalicum
367.40 (7)
Jordan Cucksey
Squalicum
329.60 (12)
100 FREESTYLE
School
Time (Seed)
Sydney Wong
Squalicum
52.41 (1)
Kyrie Fairbairn
Ferndale
55.58 (22)
200 FREESTYLE RELAY
Time (Seed)
Squalicum
1:45.18 (16)
100 BACKSTROKE
School
Time (Seed)
Tiana Varang
Squalicum
1:01.24 (12)
100 BREASTSTROKE
School
Time (Seed)
Yanran Le
Squalicum
1:04.99 (1)
400 FREESTYLE RELAY
Time (Seed)
Squalicum
3:37.98 (3)
Class 2A
200 MEDLEY RELAY
Time (Seed)
Sehome
2:01.68 (12)
Bellingham
2:03.89 (14)
Lynden
1:54.16 (21)
200 IM
School
Time (Seed)
Chloe Steinkamp
Bellingham
2:24.09 (15)
Grace Kim
Sehome
2:28.75 (18)
Avey Bathum
Bellingham
2:29.23 (21)
DIVING
School
Points (Seed)
Emma Kenoyer
Bellingham
291.85 (6)
Maya Helms
Sehome
240.05 (16)
Kinsey Hjelseth
Sehome
209.80 (20)
100 BUTTERFLY
School
Time (Seed)
Kim Joyce
Sehome
1:07.05 (21)
100 FREESTYLE
School
Time (Seed)
Wanling Kratzman
Sehome
1:00.40 (20)
Laura Thompson
Sehome
1:00.76 (22)
500 FREESTYLE
School
Time (Seed)
Sarah Leung
Sehome
5:41.62 (9)
Celeste Rehm
Bellingham
5:53.66 (16)
Marianna Kemp
Sehome
5:53.67 (17)
200 FREESTYLE RELAY
Time (Seed)
Sehome
1:50.14 (15)
Bellingham
1:54.29 (22)
100 BACKSTROKE
School
Time (Seed)
Kim Joyce
Sehome
1:05.13 (14)
Miranda Blackburn
Sehome
1:07.87 (22)
100 BREASTSTROKE
School
Time (Seed)
Grace Kim
Sehome
1:10.09 (5)
Avey Bathum
Bellingham
1:13.78 (11)
Sarah Leung
Sehome
1:14.10 (12)
400 FREESTYLE RELAY
Time (Seed)
Sehome
3:59.79 (13)
Bellingham
4:11.07 (19)
SOURCE: WIAA.com
