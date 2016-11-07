High School Sports

November 7, 2016 5:53 PM

Whatcom County adds 17 entries to state swimming contingent

By David Rasbach

The Sehome girls’ swim team learned it received nine wild-card berths to the Class 2A State Championships Friday and Saturday at the King County Aquatic Center, bringing the Mariners’ contingent to 15 total state entries, including all three relays.

Wild-cards are given to fill out the state field after all district qualifying meets have been held.

Earning wild-card berths for Sehome Sunday were Kim Grace in the 200 individual medley, Maya Helms and Kinsey Hjelseth in diving, Kim Joyce in the 100 butterfly, Wanling Kratzman and Laura Thomspon in the 100 freestyle, Kim Joyce in the 100 butterfly, Marianna Kemp in the 500 freestyle, Miranda Blackburn in the 100 backstroke and Sehome’s 200 freestyle relay team.

Bellingham received five wild-cards: Avey Bathum in the 200 IM, Celeste Rehm in diving and all Red Raider three relays.

Lynden’s 200 freestyle relay also received a wild-card.

Squalicum received one wild-card to the Class 3A meet, as Jordan Cucksey was added in diving. Ferndale also got one, as Kyrie Fairbairn was added in the 200 freestyle.

The preliminaries of the state meet will be held Friday, with the 2A at 2 p.m. and 3A at 6:30 p.m. The championship finals will be held Saturday, with the 2A at 2:15 p.m. and the 3A at 7 p.m.

Whatcom County state swimming qualifiers

Class 3A

200 MEDLEY RELAY

Time (Seed)

Squalicum

1:54.75 (12)

200 FREESTYLE

School

Time (Seed)

Sydney Wong

Squalicum

1:53.09 (1)

Kyrie Fairbairn

Ferndale

2:00.04 (20)

200 IM

School

Time (Seed)

Yanran Le

Squalicum

2:07.52 (1)

50 FREESTYLE

School

Time (Seed)

Tiana Varang

Squalicum

24.93 (6)

Ellary Boyd

Ferndale

25.36 (14)

DIVING

School

Time (Seed)

Helene Synnott

Squalicum

367.40 (7)

Jordan Cucksey

Squalicum

329.60 (12)

100 FREESTYLE

School

Time (Seed)

Sydney Wong

Squalicum

52.41 (1)

Kyrie Fairbairn

Ferndale

55.58 (22)

200 FREESTYLE RELAY

Time (Seed)

Squalicum

1:45.18 (16)

100 BACKSTROKE

School

Time (Seed)

Tiana Varang

Squalicum

1:01.24 (12)

100 BREASTSTROKE

School

Time (Seed)

Yanran Le

Squalicum

1:04.99 (1)

400 FREESTYLE RELAY

Time (Seed)

Squalicum

3:37.98 (3)

Class 2A

200 MEDLEY RELAY

Time (Seed)

Sehome

2:01.68 (12)

Bellingham

2:03.89 (14)

Lynden

1:54.16 (21)

200 IM

School

Time (Seed)

Chloe Steinkamp

Bellingham

2:24.09 (15)

Kim Grace

Sehome

2:28.75 (18)

Avey Bathum

Bellingham

2:29.23 (21)

DIVING

School

Points (Seed)

Emma Kenoyer

Bellingham

291.85 (6)

Maya Helms

Sehome

240.05 (16)

Kinsey Hjelseth

Sehome

209.80 (20)

100 BUTTERFLY

School

Time (Seed)

Kim Joyce

Sehome

1:07.05 (21)

100 FREESTYLE

School

Time (Seed)

Wanling Kratzman

Sehome

1:00.40 (20)

Laura Thompson

Sehome

1:00.76 (22)

500 FREESTYLE

School

Time (Seed)

Sarah Leung

Sehome

5:41.62 (9)

Celeste Rehm

Bellingham

5:53.66 (16)

Marianna Kemp

Sehome

5:53.67 (17)

200 FREESTYLE RELAY

Time (Seed)

Sehome

1:50.14 (15)

Bellingham

1:54.29 (22)

100 BACKSTROKE

School

Time (Seed)

Kim Joyce

Sehome

1:05.13 (14)

Miranda Blackburn

Sehome

1:07.87 (22)

100 BREASTSTROKE

School

Time (Seed)

Kim Grace

Sehome

1:10.09 (5)

Avey Bathum

Bellingham

1:13.78 (11)

Sarah Leung

Sehome

1:14.10 (12)

400 FREESTYLE RELAY

Time (Seed)

Sehome

3:59.79 (13)

Bellingham

4:11.07 (19)

