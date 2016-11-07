Whatcom County adds 17 entries to state swimming contingent

The Sehome girls’ swim team learned it received nine wild-card berths to the Class 2A State Championships Friday and Saturday at the King County Aquatic Center, bringing the Mariners’ contingent to 15 total state entries, including all three relays.
Wild-cards are given to fill out the state field after all district qualifying meets have been held.
Earning wild-card berths for Sehome Sunday were Kim Grace in the 200 individual medley, Maya Helms and Kinsey Hjelseth in diving, Kim Joyce in the 100 butterfly, Wanling Kratzman and Laura Thomspon in the 100 freestyle, Kim Joyce in the 100 butterfly, Marianna Kemp in the 500 freestyle, Miranda Blackburn in the 100 backstroke and Sehome’s 200 freestyle relay team.
Bellingham received five wild-cards: Avey Bathum in the 200 IM, Celeste Rehm in diving and all Red Raider three relays.
Lynden’s 200 freestyle relay also received a wild-card.
Squalicum received one wild-card to the Class 3A meet, as Jordan Cucksey was added in diving. Ferndale also got one, as Kyrie Fairbairn was added in the 200 freestyle.
The preliminaries of the state meet will be held Friday, with the 2A at 2 p.m. and 3A at 6:30 p.m. The championship finals will be held Saturday, with the 2A at 2:15 p.m. and the 3A at 7 p.m.
Whatcom County state swimming qualifiers
Class 3A
200 MEDLEY RELAY
Time (Seed)
Squalicum
1:54.75 (12)
200 FREESTYLE
School
Time (Seed)
Sydney Wong
Squalicum
1:53.09 (1)
Kyrie Fairbairn
Ferndale
2:00.04 (20)
200 IM
School
Time (Seed)
Yanran Le
Squalicum
2:07.52 (1)
50 FREESTYLE
School
Time (Seed)
Tiana Varang
Squalicum
24.93 (6)
Ellary Boyd
Ferndale
25.36 (14)
DIVING
School
Time (Seed)
Helene Synnott
Squalicum
367.40 (7)
Jordan Cucksey
Squalicum
329.60 (12)
100 FREESTYLE
School
Time (Seed)
Sydney Wong
Squalicum
52.41 (1)
Kyrie Fairbairn
Ferndale
55.58 (22)
200 FREESTYLE RELAY
Time (Seed)
Squalicum
1:45.18 (16)
100 BACKSTROKE
School
Time (Seed)
Tiana Varang
Squalicum
1:01.24 (12)
100 BREASTSTROKE
School
Time (Seed)
Yanran Le
Squalicum
1:04.99 (1)
400 FREESTYLE RELAY
Time (Seed)
Squalicum
3:37.98 (3)
Class 2A
200 MEDLEY RELAY
Time (Seed)
Sehome
2:01.68 (12)
Bellingham
2:03.89 (14)
Lynden
1:54.16 (21)
200 IM
School
Time (Seed)
Chloe Steinkamp
Bellingham
2:24.09 (15)
Kim Grace
Sehome
2:28.75 (18)
Avey Bathum
Bellingham
2:29.23 (21)
DIVING
School
Points (Seed)
Emma Kenoyer
Bellingham
291.85 (6)
Maya Helms
Sehome
240.05 (16)
Kinsey Hjelseth
Sehome
209.80 (20)
100 BUTTERFLY
School
Time (Seed)
Kim Joyce
Sehome
1:07.05 (21)
100 FREESTYLE
School
Time (Seed)
Wanling Kratzman
Sehome
1:00.40 (20)
Laura Thompson
Sehome
1:00.76 (22)
500 FREESTYLE
School
Time (Seed)
Sarah Leung
Sehome
5:41.62 (9)
Celeste Rehm
Bellingham
5:53.66 (16)
Marianna Kemp
Sehome
5:53.67 (17)
200 FREESTYLE RELAY
Time (Seed)
Sehome
1:50.14 (15)
Bellingham
1:54.29 (22)
100 BACKSTROKE
School
Time (Seed)
Kim Joyce
Sehome
1:05.13 (14)
Miranda Blackburn
Sehome
1:07.87 (22)
100 BREASTSTROKE
School
Time (Seed)
Kim Grace
Sehome
1:10.09 (5)
Avey Bathum
Bellingham
1:13.78 (11)
Sarah Leung
Sehome
1:14.10 (12)
400 FREESTYLE RELAY
Time (Seed)
Sehome
3:59.79 (13)
Bellingham
4:11.07 (19)
Comments