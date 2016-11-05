High School Sports

November 5, 2016 10:34 PM

Squalicum sets school records, wins 3A district title

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

It was a district meet- and school-record-setting day for Squalicum as the Storm took home the Class 3A Northwest District title Saturday at the Snohomish Aquatic Center.

Squalicum won the team title with 320 points, edging Shorecrest with 314. Storm coach Randy Elsner said his team was battling Shorecrest all day but finally locked up the title in the 400 freestyle relay., Squalicum’s Sydney Wong, Sophie Booth, Tiana Varang and Yanran Le set a school and district record with a time of 3 minutes, 37.98 seconds to help secure the title.

“We had a fantastic meet, better than yesterday even,” Elsner said. “We improved in both time and place.”

Squalicum had four other events in which it finished first and qualified swimmers for state. Wong won the 200-yard freestyle (1:53.09) and the 100-yard freestyle (52.41), setting school records in both. Le took first in both the 200 individual medley (2:07.52), improving on her time from Friday by three seconds and setting a school record, and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:04.99).

Also advancing to state for the Storm were Tiana Varang in the 50 freestyle (second, 24.93) and 100 backstroke (second, 1:01.24), Helene Synnott in diving (third, 367.4), the Squalicum 200 medley relay (third, 1:55.71) and the Squalicum 200 freestyle relay (fourth, 1:45.18).

Ferndale’s Ellary Boyd qualified for state with a fourth-place finish in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.36.

Class 2A

Sehome had six relay teams or individuals qualify for state Saturday, led by a second-place finish by Grace Kim in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:10.09.

Sarah Leung took fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.10) alongside Kim and placed fourth in the 500 freestyle (5:41.62). Joyce Kim rounded out the last of the individual state invitations with a sixth-place finish in the 100 backstroke (1:05.13). Sehome’s 200 medley relay (fourth, 2:01.68) and 400 freestyle relay (third, 4:01.65) locked up state berths.

“We had a great meet,” coach Don Helling said. “We’re a young team, so we’re excited to get so many people into state.”

Three Bellingham swimmers qualified for state. Leading the way was Chloe Steinkamp with a third-place finish in the 200 IM (2:24.09). Also finishing third in her event was Emma Kenoyer, who qualified in diving with a 291.85. Finally, Avey Bathum took fourth in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:13.78.

Whatcom County state swimming qualifiers

Class 3A

200 MEDLEY RELAY

School

Time (Pl.)

Tiana Varang, Yanran Le, Mckenzie Tham, Kristian DeKoster

Squalicum

1:55.71 (3)

200 FREESTYLE

School

Time (Pl.)

Sydney Wong

Squalicum

1:53.09 (1)

200 IM

School

Time (Pl.)

Yanran Le

Squalicum

2:07.52 (1)

50 FREESTYLE

School

Time (Pl.)

Tiana Varang

Squalicum

24.93 (2)

Ellary Boyd

Ferndale

25.36 (4)

DIVING

School

Time (Pl.)

Helene Synnott

Squalicum

367.4 (3)

100 FREESTYLE

School

Time (Pl.)

Sydney Wong

Squalicum

52.41 (1)

Kyrie Fairbairn

Ferndale

55.58 (5)

200 FREESTYLE RELAY

School

Time (Pl.)

Kristina DeKoster, Alyssa Diller, Sophie Booth, Sydney Wong

Squalicum

1:45.18 (4)

100 BACKSTROKE

School

Time (Pl.)

Tiana Varang

Squalicum

1:01.24 (2)

100 BREASTSTROKE

School

Time (Pl.)

Yanran Le

Squalicum

1:04.99 (1)

400 FREESTYLE RELAY

School

Time (Pl.)

Sydeny Wong, Sophie Booth, Tiana Varang, Yanran Le

Squalicum

3:37.98 (1)

Class 2A

200 MEDLEY RELAY

School

Time (Pl.)

Joyce Kim, Sarah Leung, Marianna Kemp, Wanling Kratzman

Sehome

2:01.68 (4)

200 IM

School

Time (PL)

Chloe Steinkamp

Bellingham

2:24.09 (3)

DIVING

School

Time (Pl.)

Emma Kenoyer

Bellingham

291.85 (3)

500 FREESTYLE

School

Time (Pl.)

Sarah Leung

Sehome

5:41.62 (4)

100 BACKSTROKE

School

Time (Pl.)

Joyce Kim

Sehome

1:05.13 (6)

100 BREASTSTROKE

School

Time (Pl.)

Grace Kim

Sehome

1:10.09 (2)

Avey Bathum

Bellingham

1:13.78 (4)

Sarah Leung

Sehome

1:14.10 (5)

400 FREESTYLE RELAY

School

Time (Pl.)

Grace Kim, Laura Thompson, Joyce Kim, Sarah Leung

Sehome

4:01.65 (3)

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

View more video

Sports Videos