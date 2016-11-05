Sehome runs perfect team race, claims fifth straight 2A boys title

Sehome cross country coach Kevin Ryan said his boys team ran a race strategically perfect for the Pasco state championship course Saturday. The only problem with running that type of race is it’s really hard on the nerves of a coach.
“If you run that course right, you start out a little slower and then work your way up through the field,” Ryan said. “But if you run it the right way, it’s a bit scary, because you see all your guys back in the field early on.”
But as Sehome has proved over the years, there was no real reason to worry.
For the fifth straight year, the Mariners claimed the Class 2A team title, scoring 97 points to beat second-place Cedarcrest’s 135.
“It really means a lot,” senior Bryce Johnson said. “We’ve been working so hard the whole year, keeping in mind we were the favorites, but not everyone wanted to see us win the team title.”
And Saturday’s win – the 17th by a Sehome boys or girls squad, breaking the state record the Mariners shared with Mead – was the definition of a team title.
Sehome didn’t have one runner finish among the top 10. Johnson was Sehome’s top finisher in 14th with a time of 16 minutes, 27.1 seconds. All six of his green-and-white-clad teammates weren’t far behind, as all seven Mariners were among the top 42.
“We have such a close-packed team,” said senior Logan Franey, who came in 23rd. “We don’t need someone to be an outstanding individual and win it for us. We don’t need someone who is super fast.”
Instead, they’re all just fast.
Reed Smith was one spot behind Franey in 24th, and Drake Kirby (32nd) and Jackson Slesk (35th) rounded out the scoring runners, though Tadeusz Pforte and Kyler Cruz weren’t far behind in 41st and 42nd places.
“It was awesome,” Ryan said. “Everyone ran a perfect race. To see those guys run so close together – I couldn’t be happier.”
The total time elapsed between Johnson and Cruz? Just 32.7 seconds.
“It’s all about knowing what you have to do and going out and executing your game plan,” Franey said.
Cade Brown follows his coach’s advice
Cade Brown of Bellingham entered state with the top mark from the 5,000-meter 2A bi-district race last weekend but finished 31st in Saturday’s championship race.
Coach Bill McClement blamed himself, saying it wasn’t Brown’s fault and that he had given Brown bad advice.
“I advised him to go out a little too hard,” McClement said. “I told him to run with the leader, and it was wrong.”
Drew McFall finished 63rd with a time of 17:19.3, which set a personal record.
Class 2A boys state results
Runner
School
Time (Pl.)
Bryce Johnson
Sehome
16:27.2 (14)
Logan Franey
Sehome
16:36.3 (23)
Reed Smith
Sehome
16:36.6 (24)
Tate Hutchins
Lynden
16:37 (25)
Cade Brown
Bellingham
16:45.3 (31)
Drake Kirby
Sehome
16:48.2 (32)
Jackson Slesk
Sehome
16:50.7 (35)
Tadeusz Pforte
Sehome
16:59.8 (41)
Kyler Cruz
Sehome
16:59.9 (42)
Drew McFall
Bellingham
17:19.3 (63)
SOURCE: WIAA.com
