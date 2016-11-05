Big game inexperience: Squalicum loses district volleyball title

The weight of playing for what would have been the first championship for most of Squalicum’s volleyball players may have been too much, as the Storm lost to Arlington 3-1 on Saturday at Marysville-Pilchuck High School.
“I asked the girls at the end of the game who has been to state before and none of them raised their hands,” coach Joe Amaral said. “We weren’t consistent enough and maybe a bit shell-shocked early.”
Squalicum dropped the first two sets 25-15 and 25-21 but bounced back to take the third set 25-20. Arlington took the next set 25-20. Amaral gave credit to Arlington, but with a second-place finish at districts and a state berth wrapped up, he said it was a learning experience for his team.
“They’ll be better when it comes to next week,” Amaral said.
Gwen Schorr led the team with seven kills and racked up 16 digs. Chalae Wolters had three kills and seven blocks. Alyssa Dickerson had 25 digs.
Ferndale finishes third in districts, advances to state
After being bounced out of the winners’ bracket by eventual champion Arlington, Ferndale had to claw its way through an elimination game Saturday to secure a state playoff berth.
First, Ferndale battled Lynnwood and came out triumphant 3-0 thanks to a confident, prepared team, according to coach Patti Hoelzle.
“We were ready knowing our backs were up against the wall,” Hoelzle said.
As soon as the Golden Eagles won their first game, they locked up a state berth regardless of how the next match against Shorewood played out. But Hoelzle said her team maintained focus and energy throughout, taking the second game 3-1 and finishing third in districts.
Outside hitter Whitney Walker had 17 kills in each game and Julia Olson had eight in both. Gabrielle Edison had 10 total blocks for the Golden Eagles, including six in the final game.
