Lynden has no answer for Husky commit

Lynden ran into a Division I talent and had no answer for her.
Liberty’s Makena Carr, a University of Washington commit, scored twice and was a nuisance in the middle in the Patriots’ 5-1 win over the Lions during the 2A girls soccer district championship Saturday at Liberty High School.
Lynden coach Carlos Melendez said he felt like his team won the first 20 minutes of the match, but when Carr scored at the 20-minute mark, Lynden lost a bit of its luster. However, the Lions answered right back with a goal by Sierra Smith in the 25th minute, and the score was knotted 1-1.
Carr had the final word in the first half, though, as she dribbled into the box and connected on a shot inside the far post to make it 2-1 at halftime. Melendez said his girls ran out of gas in the second half.
“Ball-winning was probably the biggest factor,” Melendez said. “We were constantly defending because we couldn’t win any balls after that.”
Lynden will square off against the No. 2 seed out of the West Central District, North Kitsap, in the first round of state, with the date and time to be determined.
Bellingham spent on energy
Bellingham coach Mark Wright succinctly summed up the Red Raiders’ winner-to-state match against Archbishop Murphy in four words: “Today, we got smoked.”
The Wildcats won 5-0. Bellingham’s season ended.
“I’m proud of the group for earning the right to be the last team in town still in the standings,” Wright said.
Wright said his team used all of its energy in Bellingham’s 2-1 win over Cedarcrest on Thursday, which kept the Red Raiders alive in the tournament. He also said senior Kayla Heidenreich, Morgan Jones and Kylie Mitchell should be proud of what they accomplished this season.
