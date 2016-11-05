Lynden Christian advances to 20th consecutive state playoff appearance

Lynden Christian locked up its 20th consecutive state volleyball berth with a 3-0 win over Annie Wright on Saturday at Kings High School.
The Lyncs won the district tournament Oct. 29 with a 3-0 win over King’s but had to wait a week before they got a chance to play again. With the win Saturday, Lynden Christian locked up the top seed for state.
“I thought the game went well,” coach Kim Grycel said. “When you get to state, though, everybody is good.”
Hannah Rusnak contributed 17 kills in the Lyncs’ win. Sophomore Torina Hommes had the best blocking night of her career with seven.
“We’re excited to bring the district trophy back, but we know that everyone will be shooting for us now,” Grycel said. “Right now, we just want to get over there, and then we’ll see what happens.”
