November 5, 2016 9:15 PM

VanDenTop stands alone on state podium for Whatcom County 1A girls cross country

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

Only one Whatcom County 1A girls cross country runner finished on the podium at the state championships Saturday in Pasco.

Ashlee VanDenTop of Meridian finished 14th with a time of 19 minutes, 29.6 seconds, her personal best. The next-closest Whatcom County athlete was Alyce Harlan of Nooksack Valley, who finished 17th.

Meridian coach Mike Holz said VanDenTop faded a bit near the end of her previous races, but she stepped up to the challenge Saturday.

“Her experience from track last spring worked out really well for her today,” Holz said.

VanDenTop battled throughout the race. She was 20th with a mile left and kept moving up, according to Holz.

Ten Pas, Berendsen finish LC cross country careers

Seniors Taylor Ten Pas and Brooke Berendsen ran the last race of their high school cross country careers.

Ten Pas finished 62nd, and Berendsen placed 97th. Coach Darren Postma said Ten Pas ran a smart race.

“She always does,” Postma said. “The last mile she really kicked it in, and it was a really solid race. She beat some of the runners in our league that she hasn’t beaten all year.”

Ashley Lingbloom (109) of Lynden Christian had a time of 22:27.3.

Class 1A girls state results

Runner

School

Time (Pl.)

Ashlee VanDenTop

Meridian

19:29.6 (14)

Alyce Harlan

Nooksack Valley

19:41.2 (17)

Kaitlyn Stapp

Mount Baker

20:47.5 (44)

Dena Andrushenko

Meridian

20:57.1 (47)

Taylor Ten Pas

Lynden Christian

21:10.5 (62)

Brooke DeBeeld

Nooksack Valley

21:12.0 (66)

Kendyl Otter

Meridian

21:21.7 (72)

Michaela Yonkman

Nooksack Valley

21:28.9 (79)

Jazmine Gutierrez

Nooksack Valley

21:37.5 (89)

Rubi Stuit

Meridian

21:38.6 (91)

Makenna Holz

Meridian

21:43.6 (94)

Brooke Berendsen

Lynden Christian

21:45.8 (97)

Juliette Haggith

Mount Baker

21:52.6 (99)

Ashley Lingbloom

Lynden Christian

22:27.3 (109)

Stefania Dellai

Meridian

22:45.7 (122)

Kady Aamot

Meridian

24:01.5 (145)

Olivia Pears

Nooksack Valley

25:28.7 (157)

Madison Hem

Nooksack Valley

25:37.9 (158)

Jenna Tiemersma

Nooksack Valley

27:06.7 (160)

SOURCE: WIAA.com

