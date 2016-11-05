VanDenTop stands alone on state podium for Whatcom County 1A girls cross country

Only one Whatcom County 1A girls cross country runner finished on the podium at the state championships Saturday in Pasco.
Ashlee VanDenTop of Meridian finished 14th with a time of 19 minutes, 29.6 seconds, her personal best. The next-closest Whatcom County athlete was Alyce Harlan of Nooksack Valley, who finished 17th.
Meridian coach Mike Holz said VanDenTop faded a bit near the end of her previous races, but she stepped up to the challenge Saturday.
“Her experience from track last spring worked out really well for her today,” Holz said.
VanDenTop battled throughout the race. She was 20th with a mile left and kept moving up, according to Holz.
Ten Pas, Berendsen finish LC cross country careers
Seniors Taylor Ten Pas and Brooke Berendsen ran the last race of their high school cross country careers.
Ten Pas finished 62nd, and Berendsen placed 97th. Coach Darren Postma said Ten Pas ran a smart race.
“She always does,” Postma said. “The last mile she really kicked it in, and it was a really solid race. She beat some of the runners in our league that she hasn’t beaten all year.”
Ashley Lingbloom (109) of Lynden Christian had a time of 22:27.3.
Class 1A girls state results
Runner
School
Time (Pl.)
Ashlee VanDenTop
Meridian
19:29.6 (14)
Alyce Harlan
Nooksack Valley
19:41.2 (17)
Kaitlyn Stapp
Mount Baker
20:47.5 (44)
Dena Andrushenko
Meridian
20:57.1 (47)
Taylor Ten Pas
Lynden Christian
21:10.5 (62)
Brooke DeBeeld
Nooksack Valley
21:12.0 (66)
Kendyl Otter
Meridian
21:21.7 (72)
Michaela Yonkman
Nooksack Valley
21:28.9 (79)
Jazmine Gutierrez
Nooksack Valley
21:37.5 (89)
Rubi Stuit
Meridian
21:38.6 (91)
Makenna Holz
Meridian
21:43.6 (94)
Brooke Berendsen
Lynden Christian
21:45.8 (97)
Juliette Haggith
Mount Baker
21:52.6 (99)
Ashley Lingbloom
Lynden Christian
22:27.3 (109)
Stefania Dellai
Meridian
22:45.7 (122)
Kady Aamot
Meridian
24:01.5 (145)
Olivia Pears
Nooksack Valley
25:28.7 (157)
Madison Hem
Nooksack Valley
25:37.9 (158)
Jenna Tiemersma
Nooksack Valley
27:06.7 (160)
SOURCE: WIAA.com
