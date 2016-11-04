Squalicum sets itself up to make run at 3A district swim title

The Squalicum girls swim team set itself up nicely to make a run at the district title Saturday by setting two school records and posting top marks in five events at the Class 3A Northwest District preliminaries at the Snohomish Aquatic Center.
Yanran Le set a school record in the 200 individual medley with her top time of 2:10.54, while Sydney Wong did the same in the 100 freestyle with her first-place qualifying mark of 52.88 seconds. Wong also was fastest in the 200 freestyle in 1:55.96, while Le had the top time in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.23) and Squalicum the fastest qualifying time in the 400 freestyle relay despite a last-minute substitution.
Also making the championship finals for the Storm were: Tiana Varang in the 100 backstroke (second, 1:00.47) and 50 freestyle (third, 25.14), Kristina DeKoster in the 50 freestyle (seventh, 26.38) and 100 freestyle (tied for sixth, 57.61), Alyssa Diller in the 50 freestyle (eighth, 26.95), Jessica Lann in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.65) and the Squalicum 200 medley (second) and 200 freestyle (fourth) relays.
“We had a fantastic showing,” Squalicum coach Randy Elsner said. “I haven’t run the points yet, but we got good spots across the board.”
Ferndale had Kyrie Fairbairn turn in the fifth-fastest time in the 200 freestyle (2:04.11) and tie for the sixth-fastest time in the 100 freestyle (57.61). The Golden Eagles’ 200 freestyle relay team also qualified eighth.
The top four finishers in each event in Saturday’s final earn invitations to next week’s state meet.
Class 2A
One of the toughest districts in the state got a whole lot more difficult when Liberty joined the fray for the Class 2A bi-district meet, but Sehome coach Don Helling said he was still pleased with how his team performed in the preliminaries Friday at Fidalgo Pool in Anacortes.
“It was a pretty good meet,” Helling said. “We’re pretty young this year, and Liberty moved into our district. They’ve been state champions the past few years, so there weren’t a whole lot of surprises.”
The Mariners did get a couple of new automatic state qualfiers, though, with the 400 freestyle relay team knocking 10 seconds off of its previous best with its time of 3:59.79 and Sarah Leung making it in the 500 freestyle (third, 5:41.61).
Other Mariners qualifying for their event finals Friday were: Kim Grace in the 200 IM (fifth, 2:28.43) and 100 breaststroke (second, 1:10.76), Marianna Kemp in the 200 IM (sixth, 2:29.35), Kim Joyce in the 100 butterfly (sixth, 1:07.01) and 100 backstroke (fifth, 1:05.31), Laura Thompson in the 100 freestyle (sixth, 1:01.16), Leung in the 100 breaststroke (fifth, 1:14.77) and the 200 medley relay (2:03.48) and 200 freestyle relay (1:150.49).
Bellingham finals qualifiers were: Chloe Steinkamp in the 200 IM (third, 2:27.53), Avey Bathum in the 200 IM (fourth, 2:27.80) and the 100 breaststroke (third, 1:13.28), the 200 medley relay (fifth, 2:05.13), the 200 freestyle relay (fifth, 1:54.00) and the 400 freestyle relay (fifth, 4:14.71).
Lynden qualified its 400 freestyle relay (sixth, 4:22.90) for the final.
The top three finishers in each event in Saturday’s district final earn automatic berths to next week’s state meet.
