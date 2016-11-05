What’s better than a fifth consecutive state title? Doing it with guys that have your back

Sehome’s Kevin Ryan has seen a lot of runners during his 20 years as a cross country coach.
He’s watched freshmen he was sure would be a top group go their separate ways by their senior year, as some flame out and lose interest or don’t improve the way they’d like.
But the core of the 2016 team – five seniors who’ve run together all four years – is different.
“To have this many runners in one senior class is pretty impressive,” Ryan said. “For these five to be so consistent is really great.”
Sehome heads to the Class 2A State Championships in Pasco on Saturday seeking its fifth consecutive state title and 12th consecutive top-two finish with a group more close-knit than most.
In a sport that can be very individualistic, Ryan said it’s wonderful to have a group of runners be about more than themselves.
“They’ve done all the things as senior leaders to bring this team along,” he said, “to a point where they’re leaving the team … in a really good place.”
Coming together
Kyler Cruz, Logan Franey, Bryce Johnson and Jackson Slesk came together from several area middle schools and from different sports backgrounds.
Cruz played soccer until high school. So did Franey. Slesk played basketball and football until his father made him start running every day in the sixth grade.
Johnson has been running the longest, since third grade, when he started running with his parents in community races.
After four years of workouts, races, team dinners and summer camping trips to Orcas Island, the four are close both on and off the trails.
Cruz said he believes the camaraderie the group shares helps each runner focus better.
“When you’re waiting to run, or waiting to warm up,” he said, “just being with people that you know and are comfortable with, as opposed to people that you might not know as well … it helps bring the nerves down and take the stress down a notch.”
Franey said cross country creates a unique community of athletes, since, unlike other sports, the entire team is doing the same thing during practices, each going through the same struggle of pushing themselves to run faster.
“In running,” he said, “you can go as hard as you can. Even though you might be faster than someone, you could be putting in the same effort, and that kind of creates a shared cause.”
Working together
Is the group competitive against each other? Slesk said they try not to be.
“We’ve gotta work together as a team,” he said. “But I do think there is some competition to stay with each other – to stay together as a pack and keep improving. So I think it’s a good kind of competition that we have.”
Ryan said continuing to improve every year is something they’ve done well.
“You’ve gotta do all the right things each year,” he said. That could be, for example, increasing weekly distance totals from 35 miles as a freshman to 60 miles as a senior.
“Year after year they put in the winter work, in the weight room,” Sehome assistant coach Mark Kerr said. “It’s a great core group.”
The seniors, who help organize practices, know what they’re doing and push the entire team to get better, he added.
Standing together
The fifth member of the senior group, Matt Karcher, is not competing at state this year.
Karcher has dealt with breathing issues the past two years, including asthma and vocal cord dysfunction. While he finds it frustrating to struggle getting the oxygen he needs, Karcher said having teammates around is a huge motivation during tough times.
“Having the team there to train with, no matter your ability, being able to come out and get in the runs and minutes with the guys has been really important,” said Karcher, who plans to be in Pasco on Saturday to cheer on his teammates.
Besides helping with running, Johnson said the cohesion of groups that go to state is closer than he’d imagined when he joined during his freshman year.
“The whole trip (to Pasco), we become closer than we were before,” he said. “It’s nice during school, too, because you always have someone to talk to. Can you help on a test? You (always) have someone there, to have your back.”
Most of the Mariners five said they plan to keep running in college, whether competitively or recreationally.
For now, though, they’ll focus on getting one last state title, one they’ll no doubt earn with a feeling of togetherness.
“I think that’s why our team is so big,” Cruz said. “It’s not just a varsity team and everyone else; it’s one big team – some people are just running faster.”
Whatcom County state cross country participants
Class 1A girls
Runner
School
Kady Aamot
Meridian
Dena Andrushenko
Meridian
Brooke Berendsen
Lynden Christian
Allyssa Brooks*
Meridian
Brooke DeBeeld
Nooksack Valley
Stefania Dellai
Meridian
Emma Forbes*
Meridian
Jazmine Gutierrez
Nooksack Valley
Juliette Haggith
Mount Baker
Alyce Harlan
Nooksack Valley
Madison Hem*
Nooksack Valley
Makenna Holz
Meridian
Ashley Lingbloom
Lynden Christian
Kendyl Otter
Meridian
Olivia Pears
Nooksack Valley
Kaitlyn Stapp
Mount Baker
Rubi Stuit
Meridian
Taylor Ten Pas
Lynden Christian
Jenna Tiemersma
Nooksack Valley
Ashlee VanDenTop
Meridian
Michaela Yonkman
Nooksack Valley
Class 1A boys
Runner
School
Kenny Barnes
Meridian
Brooks DeWaard
Lynden Christian
Jenson Ellars
Meridian
Bailey Hodge
Meridian
Derek Holz
Meridian
Caleb Karber
Nooksack Valley
Zac Kinney*
Meridian
McKay Ross
Meridian
Nathan Schneider
Meridian
Eric Steiger
Lynden Christian
Abbas Theophilus
Meridian
Joe Wilson*
Meridian
Class 2A girls
Runner
School
Aspen Allsop
Sehome
Edie Braimes
Bellingham
Kathi Burtscher
Bellingham
Claire Campbell
Bellingham
Emma Clark
Sehome
Aine Dillon
Sehome
Jada French
Bellingham
Emma Hageman*
Sehome
Lizzie Hanks
Bellingham
Abby Johnson
Sehome
Rosie Kirker
Sehome
Haleh Mawson*
Bellingham
Grace Much
Bellingham
Angie Petrichenko
Sehome
Madeline Prentiss
Bellingham
Annika Reiss
Bellingham
Kate Rose
Sehome
Claire Rowan*
Sehome
Class 2A boys
Runner
School
Jacob Alexander*
Sehome
Cade Brown
Bellingham
Kyler Cruz
Sehome
Logan Franey
Sehome
Jacob Frazier*
Sehome
Tate Hutchins
Lynden
Bryce Johnson
Sehome
Drake Kirby
Sehome
Drew McFall
Bellingham
Tadeusz Pforte
Sehome
Jackson Slesk
Sehome
Reed Smith
Sehome
Class 3A girls
Runner
School
Grace Oswin
Squalicum
*Alternate runner on team qualifier
SOURCE: WIAA.com
