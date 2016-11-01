Walker leads Squalicum’s district volleyball win over Stanwood

Squalicum’s Whitney Walker had 14 kills and zero errors in the Storm’s 3-0 win over Stanwood in the 3A Northwest District Tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Lynnwood High School.
Walker had a 70 percent hitting rate, a rare occurrence at the high school level, according to coach Patti Hoelzle. Hailey Pelton had 35 assists and Brittany Olinger and Julia Olson combined for 21 digs.
The match lasted only an hour, sped up by Squalicum jumping out to a 10-1 lead in the first set, which it won 25-11. The Storm took the next two sets 25-13 and 25-19.
In other 3A Northwest District Tournament play, Ferndale beat Snohomish 3-2.
