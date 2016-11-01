Which Whatcom County volleyball team is now ranked No. 1 in the state?

After spending the first five weeks sitting right behind Leavenworth Cascade, two-time defending state champion Lynden Christian reascended back to the top of Class 1A in the latest Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings released late Monday.
The Lyncs and Kodiaks flipped positions, with LC moving to No. 1.
The Lyncs (16-0) won the 1A Northwest District title Saturday to lock up a trip to the state tournament for the 20th straight year and will play for the bi-district title 3 p.m. Saturday at King’s against the still-to-be-determined Sea-King District No. 1 seed.
Lynden Christian wasn’t the only Whatcom County team moving up in this week’s poll, as Squalicum and Ferndale advanced in 3A.
The Storm (12-2) slid up one spot to No. 3 behind top-ranked Mercer Island and Gig Harbor, while the Golden Eagles (12-3) jumped five spots to No. 5. Both teams are scheduled to play 5 p.m. quarterfinal matches Tuesday in the 3A Northwest District Tournament.
West Valley (4A), Tumwater (2A), Colfax (2B) and Oakesdale (1B) were the top-ranked teams in their respective classifications.
