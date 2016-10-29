Lynden Christian volleyball clinches state berth with win

The Lynden Christian volleyball team captured a state playoff berth for the 20th consecutive year with a 3-0 win over King’s High School in the championship round of the District 1 1A playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The Lyncs (13-0 1A, 16-0 regular season) won 25-20, 25-20 25-15 and move on to the bi-districts in Shoreline next Saturday at 3 p.m.
Lyncs coach Kim Grycel – in her 21st season with the team – said she was proud of her program, which won its second straight 1A title.
“It’s awesome to win the district championship against a quality rival,” she said. “I thought we played really consistent.”
Senior Hannah Rusnak had 19 kills, and fellow senior Emmalee Bailey had 11 digs. Sofie Fransen had 39 assists. Junior Riley Van Hulzen had eight kills and four blocks.
Rusnak and Bailey said they’re excited to compete at state one more time, especially since neither plans to play college volleyball.
“We want to get back there,” Bailey said. “Give ourselves a chance and see what happens.”
The Lyncs are seeking their third straight state title in the 1A division.
Meridian, Nooksack Valley end with losses
Meridian and Nooksack Valley saw their seasons end Saturday.
Nooksack Valley lost to Bothell’s Cedar Park Christian 25-9, 25-14, 25-19, and Meridian fell to South Whidbey 25-12, 25-14, 25-21.
Nooksack coach Katie Emmons said her team was resilient in spite of a 2-14 record.
“I felt like we overcame a lot this season, with some key players going down and girls having to fill in positions that they’ve never played before,” Emmons said.
The Pioneers’ 2-11 district record put them 12th in the NWC standings, just in front of Meridian.
Meridian (1-12, 2-14) coach Shannon Claeys said she was proud of her team’s efforts.
“The way that they improved this season, I have nothing but high expectations for them next year,” she said. “We’re going to work really hard in the offseason and come back, and really compete next year at districts.”
Comments