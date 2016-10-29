Second-place finishes lift Meridian boys, girls to state berths

The Meridian boys’ and girls’ cross country teams each finished second at the Class 1A Bi-District Championships Saturday, Oct. 29, at South Whidbey and were the only Whatcom County teams to advance to next week’s 1A state championships in Pasco.
On the girls’ side, the Trojans scored 91 points, finishing 11 points behind Northwest in a meet that sent only the top four finishers on to state.
Ashlee VanDen Top was Meridian’s top finisher in sixth place with a time of 20 minutes, 5.34 seconds. Deana Andrushenko (13th, 21:18.41) and Kendyl Otter (18th, 21:29.91) also had top 20 finishes on the 5,000-meter course.
The boys finished with 88 points, finishing behind only Bush’s 71.
Kenny Barnes led the way for Meridian in seventh place in 17:06.55. Abbas Theophilus (15th, 17:44.84), Derek Holz (18th, 17:52.10), Nathan Schneider (22nd, 18:01.60) and McKay Ross (26th, 18:11.41) gave the Trojans all five runners in the top 26.
LC boys’ runners get top-five finishes
Lynden Christian’s Brooks DeWaard and Eric Steiger each grabbed individual berths to state with top-five finishes Saturday.
DeWaard placed second in 16:54.63, nearly a minute behind winner Tibebu Proctor from Northwest, while Steiger was less than three seconds back in fourth (16:57.01).
The Lyncs placed sixth as a team with 156 points.
Nooksack, Baker, LC girls each get one through
Nooksack Valley’s Alyce Harlan was the top Whatcom County girls’ finisher, placing fifth in 20:05.34 and earning an individual invitation to state as one of the top 20 finishers in the race.
Joining her will be Mount Baker’s Kaitlyn Stapp (11th, 21:08.77) and Lynden Christian’s Taylor Ten Pas (21:33.58). LC’s Brooke Berendsen (23rd, 21:42.44) and Nooksack’s Brooke DeBeeld (24th, 21:45.74) narrowly missed qualifying.
The Pioneers placed fifth – one spot out of advancing to state – with 154 points, while Lynden Christian was sixth with 158. Mount Baker was eighth with 190.
Nooksack, Baker boys wrap up season
The Nooksack Valley and Mount Baker boys’ teams did not have anybody advance to state. The Pioneers finished 10th overall with 250 points and were led by Caleb Karber in 23rd (18:04.87), while Mount Baker finished 11th with 280 points and was led by Keenan Gray in 48th (18:52.01).
Whatcom County runners headed to state
Class 1A girls
Runner
School
Time (place)
Alyce Harlan
Nooksack Valley
20:02.33 (5)
Ashlee VanDenTop*
Meridian
20:05.34 (6)
Kaitlyn Stapp
Mount Baker
21:08.77 (11)
Dena Andrushenko*
Meridian
21:18.41 (13)
Kendyl Otter*
Meridian
21:29.91 (18)
Taylor Ten Pas
Lynden Christian
21:33.58 (20)
Rubi Stuit*
Meridian
22:01.37 (27)
Makenna Holz*
Meridian
22:13.81 (32)
Stefania Dellai*
Meridian
23:17.51 (43)
Kady Aamot*
Meridian
25:11.95 (71)
*Runner for team that qualified for state. State rosters can be changed.
Class 1A boys
Runner
School
Time (place)
Brooks DeWaard
Lynden Christian
16:54.63 (2)
Eric Steiger
Lynden Christian
16:57.01 (4)
Kenny Barnes*
Meridian
17:06.55 (7)
Abbas Theophilus*
Meridian
17:44.84 (15)
Derek Holz*
Meridian
17:52.10 (18)
Nathan Schneider*
Meridian
18:01.60 (22)
McKay Ross*
Meridian
18:11.41 (26)
Bailey Hodge*
Meridian
19:00.32 (50)
Jenson Ellars*
Meridian
19:10.91 (56)
*Runner for team that qualified for state. State rosters can be changed.
