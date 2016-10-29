High School Sports

October 29, 2016

Second-place finishes lift Meridian boys, girls to state berths

By David Rasbach

The Meridian boys’ and girls’ cross country teams each finished second at the Class 1A Bi-District Championships Saturday, Oct. 29, at South Whidbey and were the only Whatcom County teams to advance to next week’s 1A state championships in Pasco.

On the girls’ side, the Trojans scored 91 points, finishing 11 points behind Northwest in a meet that sent only the top four finishers on to state.

Ashlee VanDen Top was Meridian’s top finisher in sixth place with a time of 20 minutes, 5.34 seconds. Deana Andrushenko (13th, 21:18.41) and Kendyl Otter (18th, 21:29.91) also had top 20 finishes on the 5,000-meter course.

The boys finished with 88 points, finishing behind only Bush’s 71.

Kenny Barnes led the way for Meridian in seventh place in 17:06.55. Abbas Theophilus (15th, 17:44.84), Derek Holz (18th, 17:52.10), Nathan Schneider (22nd, 18:01.60) and McKay Ross (26th, 18:11.41) gave the Trojans all five runners in the top 26.

LC boys’ runners get top-five finishes

Lynden Christian’s Brooks DeWaard and Eric Steiger each grabbed individual berths to state with top-five finishes Saturday.

DeWaard placed second in 16:54.63, nearly a minute behind winner Tibebu Proctor from Northwest, while Steiger was less than three seconds back in fourth (16:57.01).

The Lyncs placed sixth as a team with 156 points.

Nooksack, Baker, LC girls each get one through

Nooksack Valley’s Alyce Harlan was the top Whatcom County girls’ finisher, placing fifth in 20:05.34 and earning an individual invitation to state as one of the top 20 finishers in the race.

Joining her will be Mount Baker’s Kaitlyn Stapp (11th, 21:08.77) and Lynden Christian’s Taylor Ten Pas (21:33.58). LC’s Brooke Berendsen (23rd, 21:42.44) and Nooksack’s Brooke DeBeeld (24th, 21:45.74) narrowly missed qualifying.

The Pioneers placed fifth – one spot out of advancing to state – with 154 points, while Lynden Christian was sixth with 158. Mount Baker was eighth with 190.

Nooksack, Baker boys wrap up season

The Nooksack Valley and Mount Baker boys’ teams did not have anybody advance to state. The Pioneers finished 10th overall with 250 points and were led by Caleb Karber in 23rd (18:04.87), while Mount Baker finished 11th with 280 points and was led by Keenan Gray in 48th (18:52.01).

Whatcom County runners headed to state

Class 1A girls

Runner

School

Time (place)

Alyce Harlan

Nooksack Valley

20:02.33 (5)

Ashlee VanDenTop*

Meridian

20:05.34 (6)

Kaitlyn Stapp

Mount Baker

21:08.77 (11)

Dena Andrushenko*

Meridian

21:18.41 (13)

Kendyl Otter*

Meridian

21:29.91 (18)

Taylor Ten Pas

Lynden Christian

21:33.58 (20)

Rubi Stuit*

Meridian

22:01.37 (27)

Makenna Holz*

Meridian

22:13.81 (32)

Stefania Dellai*

Meridian

23:17.51 (43)

Kady Aamot*

Meridian

25:11.95 (71)

*Runner for team that qualified for state. State rosters can be changed.

Class 1A boys

Runner

School

Time (place)

Brooks DeWaard

Lynden Christian

16:54.63 (2)

Eric Steiger

Lynden Christian

16:57.01 (4)

Kenny Barnes*

Meridian

17:06.55 (7)

Abbas Theophilus*

Meridian

17:44.84 (15)

Derek Holz*

Meridian

17:52.10 (18)

Nathan Schneider*

Meridian

18:01.60 (22)

McKay Ross*

Meridian

18:11.41 (26)

Bailey Hodge*

Meridian

19:00.32 (50)

Jenson Ellars*

Meridian

19:10.91 (56)

*Runner for team that qualified for state. State rosters can be changed.

