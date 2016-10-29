Bellingham’s Reiss, Brown do it again, sweep bi-district titles

Just like they did a week earlier at the Northwest Conference Championships, Bellingham junior Cade Brown and sophomore Annika Reiss swept the Class 2A bi-district individual titles Saturday, Oct. 29, on a sloppy 5,000-meter course at South Whidbey High School.
“They’re both wonderful kids to work with,” Bellingham coach Bill McClement said. “I couldn’t be happier or more proud of them. They’re pretty special. ... I’m proud of both our teams.”
Reiss successfully defended the bi-district title she won as a freshman, knocking nearly 50 seconds off her winning time from a year ago with Saturday’s time of 19:04.65, beating out Sehome’s Abby Johnson (19:11.32).
Brown, meanwhile, improved upon his third-place run last year with a top time of 16:33.24, holding off Archbishop Murphy’s Josh Rauvola (16:37.78)
Sehome, Bellingham girls advance to state
Reiss and Johnson’s performances helped their teams advance to next week’s state championships in Pasco.
The Mariners ended up finishing second with 59 points – four behind bi-district champion Liberty’s 55. Bellingham was third with 78 points to lock up the bi-district’s final berth to state.
Both teams had four runners place among the top 20, as Sehome’s Rosie Kirker was fourth in 19:36.51, Kate Rose was 10th in 20:16.44 and Emma Clark finished 17th in 20:42.50, and Bellingham had Grace Much finish 16th in 20:34.54, Claire Campbell take 19th in 20:46.24 and Edie Braimes come in 20th in 20;46.54.
Sehome boys run away with district title
The Mariners boys’ team claimed the district title with 59 points, beating out second place Cedarcrest (79) and third-place Liberty (93). Bellingham missed qualifying as a team by one spot, placing fourth with 107 points.
Sehome had three runners finish in the top 20, led by Bryce Johnson’s sixth-place finish (16:51.65). He was joined by Logan Franey (eighth, 16:54.34) Reed Smith (10th, 16:59.34) and Jackson Slesk (14th, 17:09.12).
Lynden’s Hutchins punches ticket
After narrowly missing out on a trip to state as a freshman, Lynden’s Tate Hutchins earned an invitation to Pasco as a sophomore, placing 11th in 17:00.61. The top 15 individuals qualified.
Tate helped the Lions finish ninth as a team with 249 points.
Liam Lyons was the top Blaine runner in 43rd (18:14.94).
Lynden and Blaine girls wrap up seasons
The Lynden girls finished 11th with 351 points and were led by Tabitha Revak in 70th (24:13.68).
Blaine had only two runners compete Saturday, led by Taylee McCormick (62nd, 23:30.89).
Whatcom County runners headed to state
Class 2A girls
Runner
School
Time (place)
Annika Reiss*
Bellingham
19:04.65 (1)
Abby Johnson*
Sehome
19:11.32 (2)
Rosie Kirker*
Sehome
19:36.51 (4)
Kate Rose*
Sehome
20:16.44 (10)
Grace Much*
Bellingham
20:34.54 (16)
Emma Clark*
Sehome
20:42.50 (17)
Claire Campbell*
Bellingham
20:46.24 (19)
Edie Braimes*
Bellingham
20:46.54 (20)
Jada French*
Bellingham
20:54.21 (22)
Aspen Allsop*
Sehome
21:01.12 (26)
Lizzie Hanks*
Bellingham
21:31.73 (35)
Angie Petrichenko*
Sehome
21:56.92 (41)
Aine Dillon*
Sehome
22:16.57 (45)
Madeline Prentiss*
Bellingham
23:16.32 (58)
*Runner for team that qualified for state. State rosters can be changed.
Class 2A boys
Runner
School
Time (place)
Cade Brown
Bellingham
16:33.24 (1)
Bryce Johnson*
Sehome
16:51.65 (6)
Logan Franey*
Sehome
16:54.34 (8)
Reed Smith*
Sehome
16:59.34 (10)
Tate Huckins
Lynden
17:00.61 (11)
Jackson Slesk*
Sehome
17:09.12 (14)
Tadeusz Pforte*
Sehome
17:29.98 (21)
Drake Kirby*
Sehome
17:38.66 (25)
Kyler Cruz*
Sehome
17:42.74 (27)
*Runner for team that qualified for state. State rosters can be changed.
