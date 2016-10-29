High School Sports

Bellingham’s Reiss, Brown do it again, sweep bi-district titles

By David Rasbach

Just like they did a week earlier at the Northwest Conference Championships, Bellingham junior Cade Brown and sophomore Annika Reiss swept the Class 2A bi-district individual titles Saturday, Oct. 29, on a sloppy 5,000-meter course at South Whidbey High School.

“They’re both wonderful kids to work with,” Bellingham coach Bill McClement said. “I couldn’t be happier or more proud of them. They’re pretty special. ... I’m proud of both our teams.”

Reiss successfully defended the bi-district title she won as a freshman, knocking nearly 50 seconds off her winning time from a year ago with Saturday’s time of 19:04.65, beating out Sehome’s Abby Johnson (19:11.32).

Brown, meanwhile, improved upon his third-place run last year with a top time of 16:33.24, holding off Archbishop Murphy’s Josh Rauvola (16:37.78)

Sehome, Bellingham girls advance to state

Reiss and Johnson’s performances helped their teams advance to next week’s state championships in Pasco.

The Mariners ended up finishing second with 59 points – four behind bi-district champion Liberty’s 55. Bellingham was third with 78 points to lock up the bi-district’s final berth to state.

Both teams had four runners place among the top 20, as Sehome’s Rosie Kirker was fourth in 19:36.51, Kate Rose was 10th in 20:16.44 and Emma Clark finished 17th in 20:42.50, and Bellingham had Grace Much finish 16th in 20:34.54, Claire Campbell take 19th in 20:46.24 and Edie Braimes come in 20th in 20;46.54.

Sehome boys run away with district title

The Mariners boys’ team claimed the district title with 59 points, beating out second place Cedarcrest (79) and third-place Liberty (93). Bellingham missed qualifying as a team by one spot, placing fourth with 107 points.

Sehome had three runners finish in the top 20, led by Bryce Johnson’s sixth-place finish (16:51.65). He was joined by Logan Franey (eighth, 16:54.34) Reed Smith (10th, 16:59.34) and Jackson Slesk (14th, 17:09.12).

Lynden’s Hutchins punches ticket

After narrowly missing out on a trip to state as a freshman, Lynden’s Tate Hutchins earned an invitation to Pasco as a sophomore, placing 11th in 17:00.61. The top 15 individuals qualified.

Tate helped the Lions finish ninth as a team with 249 points.

Liam Lyons was the top Blaine runner in 43rd (18:14.94).

Lynden and Blaine girls wrap up seasons

The Lynden girls finished 11th with 351 points and were led by Tabitha Revak in 70th (24:13.68).

Blaine had only two runners compete Saturday, led by Taylee McCormick (62nd, 23:30.89).

Whatcom County runners headed to state

Class 2A girls

Runner

School

Time (place)

Annika Reiss*

Bellingham

19:04.65 (1)

Abby Johnson*

Sehome

19:11.32 (2)

Rosie Kirker*

Sehome

19:36.51 (4)

Kate Rose*

Sehome

20:16.44 (10)

Grace Much*

Bellingham

20:34.54 (16)

Emma Clark*

Sehome

20:42.50 (17)

Claire Campbell*

Bellingham

20:46.24 (19)

Edie Braimes*

Bellingham

20:46.54 (20)

Jada French*

Bellingham

20:54.21 (22)

Aspen Allsop*

Sehome

21:01.12 (26)

Lizzie Hanks*

Bellingham

21:31.73 (35)

Angie Petrichenko*

Sehome

21:56.92 (41)

Aine Dillon*

Sehome

22:16.57 (45)

Madeline Prentiss*

Bellingham

23:16.32 (58)

*Runner for team that qualified for state. State rosters can be changed.

Class 2A boys

Runner

School

Time (place)

Cade Brown

Bellingham

16:33.24 (1)

Bryce Johnson*

Sehome

16:51.65 (6)

Logan Franey*

Sehome

16:54.34 (8)

Reed Smith*

Sehome

16:59.34 (10)

Tate Huckins

Lynden

17:00.61 (11)

Jackson Slesk*

Sehome

17:09.12 (14)

Tadeusz Pforte*

Sehome

17:29.98 (21)

Drake Kirby*

Sehome

17:38.66 (25)

Kyler Cruz*

Sehome

17:42.74 (27)

*Runner for team that qualified for state. State rosters can be changed.

