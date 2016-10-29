Ferndale, Squalicum fail to advance out of 3A Northwest District

The Squalicum and Ferndale girls’ cross country teams failed to qualify for the state meet, as the Storm placed ninth with 199 points behind first-place Edmonds-Woodway’s 51, and the Golden Eagles had only four runners competing at the Class 3A Northwest District Championships Saturday, Oct. 29, at South Whidbey High School.
The top four teams and any other runners to finish among the top 20 individual earned invitations to next week’s state championships in Pasco.
Squalicum’s Grace Oswin was the top local finisher in the race, as she placed 25th in 20 minutes, 44.05 seconds. Teammates McKenna O’Keffe (33rd, 21:09.47) and Livi Lackland (35th, 21:14.88) weren’t far behind.
Andrea Hansen was Ferndale’s top runner in 78th with a time of 25:33.81.
3A boys also shut out
The Storm and Golden Eagles also saw their seasons come to a close on the boys’ side Saturday, as the Storm placed 11th with 270 points behind champion Arlington’s 68, and the Golden Eagles were 14th with 395 points.
Ian Tomberlin was the top Whatcom County boys’ finisher in 43rd with a time of 17:57.08. Teammates Jonah Salomon (48th, 17:58.88) and Cruz Meza (49th, 18:00.30) weren’t far behind.
Ferndale’s Jacob Ramierz (47th, 17:58.44) also was in the same group and was the Golden Eagles’ top finisher.
