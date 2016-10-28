Ferndale volleyball stays alive with district tourney win

Ferndale kept its postseason hopes alive with a 3-0 win over Meadowdale in the first round of the 3A District Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Meadowdale High School.
The Golden Eagles won 25-15, 25-16, 25-17 and senior Whitney Walker had 17 kills and six aces. Kylie Honrud had 13 kills and Hailey Pelton finished with 42 assists.
Coach Patti Hoelzle said there was a lot of pressure on her team as a loss would have ended its season.
“The girls showed experience though,” Hoelzle said. “Our seniors stepped up and showed some of the sophomores playing in the postseason for the first time how to play calmly.”
Ferndale will play next against Arlington in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Arlington High School.
Comments