Ferndale’s soccer season ends with district tournament loss

Snohomish stunned host Ferndale 2-0 in a 3A District Tournament play-in game Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Shoreline Stadium.
“I didn’t really expect to be in this position right now,” coach Rigel Weis said. “It was bittersweet tonight.”
Ferndale allowed a goal in the 15th minute after Snohomish earned four corner kicks to apply constant pressure. The match remained 1-0 until the last minute, when Snohomish tacked on another goal to seal the win.
“I felt like we were hesitant, maybe slow, even,” Weis said. “It took us awhile to get our bearings.”
Ferndale finished the season 11-4-2 and has seven seniors leaving the program: Kate Neher, Clara Bowen, Jensen Wanlin, Kylie Larmer, Jazzy Ahrens, Christiana Salinas and Maddie Smith.
Tyler Urke
