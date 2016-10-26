Lynden Christian volleyball starts postseason quest with win

The Lynden Christian volleyball team began the 1A District Tournament with a 3-0 win over Bothell’s Cedar Park Christian on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
The Lyncs (14-0 regular season, 13-0 1A) bookended an exciting 30-28 second set with scores of 25-18 and 25-20 against the Eagles (12-5, 9-3).
Coach Kim Grycel said the Lyncs played Cedar Park for a state championship in 2015 and knew they wouldn’t be easy to beat.
“They have almost everybody back from their team, and we graduated a (few) seniors, so we knew it was going to be a big game,” she said. “It’s a huge win for us. I felt like we shut down their big hitters.”
Lyncs libero Emmalee Bailey, one of two seniors on the team, had 15 digs. The other, Hannah Rusnak, had 19 kills, 10 digs and four aces. Juniors Avery Dykstra had seven kills and Riley Van Hulzen five, while sophomore Torina Hommes had six blocks. Setter Sofia Fransen had 40 assists.
The Lyncs are seeking their third consecutive state title in the 1A District, but Grycel said this is the first time they’re doing so going undefeated. They play again Saturday, Oct. 29, at 3 p.m.
Bothell beats Meridian – Meridian lost to Cedar Park Christian 25-12, 25-21, 25-7 in the opening round of the 1A District Tournament at Lynden Christian High School.
Meridian finished 2-12 overall and 1-12 in 1A.
“I’m really proud of the way our girls played,” coach Shannon Claeys said. “Up until the third set, we were serving 100 percent, we were making shots, we were making digs. Cedar Park Christian’s a really good team, and we were right there with them.”
Meridian will play an elimination game Saturday, Oct. 29, at Lynden Christian.
South Whidbey beats Nooksack Valley – Nooksack Valley lost its first-round 1A Northwest District tournament match to South Whidbey 3-0 at Lynden Christian.
The Pioneers dropped the first set 25-16, and a comeback attempt in the second set came up short 27-25. They went on to lose the third set 25-11.
Rachel Sande had four kills and 16 digs, Katrina Gimmaka had two blocks and Maddi Myhre had 21 digs and three aces.
Nooksack Valley will play Cedar Park Christian on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Lynden Christian.
Comments