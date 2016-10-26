Mack’s hat trick leads Meridian to district tourney soccer win

Mali Mack had a hat trick as Meridian steamrolled its way to an 8-1 1A Northwest Conference district tournament win over Sultan on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Lummi High School.
Mack scored her three goals in a row in the second half on assists from Lindsey Moore and Ryley Zapien. Zapien finished with three assists and Moore finished with two assists and a goal. Payton Lunde also had two goals and an assist, all in the first half.
“We started off really strong,” coach Terri Tigert said. “Our ball movement was awesome.”
Meridian dropped its last two games of the regular season to Anacortes and Sehome, so Tigert said she was hoping her girls stayed encouraged heading into postseason play.
“We had two amazing practices and we worked on things that needed to get done,” Tigert said.
The Trojans will play Kings at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Sultan High School.
King’s 4, Lynden Christian 0 – Claire Diede had two goals as King’s handed Lynden Christian a first-round loss in the Northwest Conference district tournament.
King’s led 1-0 at halftime and scored two minutes into the second half, which forced Lynden Christian to play more aggressive, according to coach Brent De Ruyter.
“We made some adjustments at halftime, but they finished well today,” De Ruyter said. “We learned a lot from it, and now we have one more chance.”
The Lyncs will play Mount Baker on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Comments