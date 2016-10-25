Which Whatcom County volleyball team moved up in the latest state rankings?

The Squalicum volleyball team jumped one spot to No. 4 in the latest Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association Class 3A state rankings, which were released Tuesday, Oct. 25.
The Storm (11-2, 10-2 NWC) wrap up the regular season Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Sedro-Woolley, before beginning play in the Class 3A Northwest District Tournament in the quarterfinals against the Wesco No. 4 seed Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Ferndale (10-3, 9-3) dropped four spots to No. 10 in the 3A rankings behind top-rated Mercer Island. The Golden Eagles finish the regular season at Sehome on Wednesday and will have to face the Wesco No. 7 seed in a play-in match to the 3A Northwest District Tournament Thursday Oct. 27.
Northwest Conference champion Lynden Christian (14-0, 13-0) was the only other Whatcom County team to be ranked this week at No. 2 in Class 1A behind top-ranked Leavenworth Cascade.
As the 1A NWC’s top seed, the Lyncs will host one half of the bracket on Wednesday. Meridian will face Bothell Cedar Park Christian in a 5 p.m. first-round match for the right to move on and face LC in the semifinals later that evening. The tournament will wrap up at Lynden Christian on Saturday, Oct. 29, and send the top four finishers on to next week’s bi-district tournament.
West Valley (4A), Archbishop Murphy (2A), Colfax (2B) and Oakesdale (1B) were the top-ranked teams in their respective classifications.
Comments