Which Whatcom County volleyball team moved up in the latest coaches rankings?

The Ferndale volleyball team moved up one spot to No. 6 in the Class 3A state rankings released by the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association on Monday, Oct. 17.
The Golden Eagles dropped from No. 1 to No. 7 in last week’s poll, but now find themselves one spot behind No. 5 Squalicum, which stayed put this week after debuting in the rankings last week.
Lynden Christian remained stuck at No. 2 in the Class 1A poll behind Leavenworth Cascade, and was the only other Whatcom County team to appear in the poll. Burlington-Edison is tied for 10th with Fife in the 2A poll.
West Valley (4A), Mercer Island (3A), Tumwater (2A), Colfax (2B) and Oakesdale (1B) were the top-ranked teams in their respective classifications.
