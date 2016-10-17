Two Whatcom County matchups set for district semifinals

Shane Lynette of Sehome and Ben Grabau of Bellingham each won singles matches on day three of the Class 2A Northwest District Boys Tennis Tournament on Monday, Oct. 17, at Skagit Valley College.
Lynette entered the tournament as the top seed and has won two matches in a row, including his 6-1, 6-2 defeat of Liberty’s Colby Vuong on Monday.
Grabau was slotted to face teammate Koal Reyes-Schulze and advanced 7-6, 6-2. To reach the quarterfnals, Grabau beat Lynden’s Quinn VandeHoef 6-1, 6-2 and Sammamish’s Sam Koi – the No. 4 seed in the draw – 3-6, 6-4, 11-9. Reyes-Schulze beat Mountlake Terrace’s Max Knibbe 7-5, 4-6, 10-8 and Sedro-Woolley’s Eli Dejong 6-3, 6-2.
The doubles duos of Zach Nolan and Henry Ziels and twin brothers Casey Carter and Aaron Carter of Bellingham met, and Nolan and Ziels came out victorious 6-3, 6-1.
Sehome had two doubles teams advance to the quarterfinals Monday, but only one came away with a win. Darren Ma and William Zhang won their match against Liberty 6-1, 6-4 and will face Nolan and Ziels next.
