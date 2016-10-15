Bellingham High School doubles duos advance to district quarterfinals

Bellingham’s doubles duos Zach Nolan and Henry Ziels and twin brothers Casey Carter and Aaron Carter are moving on to the second day of the Class 2A Northwest District Boys’ Tennis Tournament after winning their matches Saturday, Oct. 15, at Skagit Valley College.
Nolan and Ziels were the top seeds heading into the first day so after a bye the two advanced handily winning 6-0, 6-0.
The Carter twins had to play two matches Saturday but took care of both Sedro-Woolley’s Canyon Jones and Si Dejong Jr. 6-3, 6-1 and Burlington-Edison’s second seeded doubles duo 6-4, 7-6. Nolan and Ziels will play Carter and Carter once play continues Monday, Oct. 17 at Skagit Valley College.
“I’m proud of our guys,” head coach Steve Chronister said. “They played very well and now we play each other. That’s always kind of weird but it’s good no matter what.”
Bellingham’s third doubles squad, Oliver Knickrehm and Henry Spilker, won their first match against Lynden’s Karagan Shiu and Eli Gripp 6-3, 7-5 before having to battle against third seed Derek Vance and Ryan Campbell of Anacortes and losing in three sets 6-3, 4-6, 10-4.
“Not many kids competed as well as our guys did today against those two this year,” Chronister said.
Comments