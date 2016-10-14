Three Whatcom County players advance to district singles quarters

Top-seeded Shane Lynette from Sehome and Bellingham’s Koal Reyes-Schulze and Ben Grabau survived the single-elimination portion of the Class 2A Northwest District Boys’ Tennis Tournament singles draw Friday, Oct. 14, at Skagit Valley College to advance to the quarterfinals.
As the top seed, Lynette only had to play one match, beating Mountlake Terrace’s Alex Ung 7-6, 6-2.
“I expected that from Shane,” Sehome coach Bonna Giller said. “I put most of my strongest players in singles, but Shane was the top guy in the conference. ... He won pretty handily, so that was good.”
Reyes-Schulze and Grabau, who will face each other in a quarterfinal, each had to play two matches. Reyes-Schulze beat Mountlake Terrace’s Max Knibbe 7-5, 4-6, 10-8 and Sedro-Woolley’s Eli Dejong 6-3, 6-2, while Grabau beat Lynden’s Quinn VandeHoef 6-1, 6-2 and Sammamish’s Sam Koi – the No. 4 seed in the draw – 3-6, 6-4, 11-9.
“We almost had a third one that made it to the quarters,” Bellingham coach Steve Chronister said, referring to Myles Henkel. “Our singles kids had a really good day.”
The singles portion of tournament now becomes double elimination, as players battle to finish among the top two or three and earn a trip to state. The number of berths the district will get to state will be determined in the spring.
The doubles draw will begin Saturday, Oct. 15, at Skagit Valley College with the single-elimination rounds.
