Four goals by Heidenreich lead Bellingham to big win

Kayla Heidenreich’s four goals led Bellingham to a 7-0 win over Northwest Conference rival Blaine on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Phillips 66 Soccer Park.
Heidenreich scored in the fourth, ninth, 15th and 33rd minutes as the Red Raiders had a 6-0 lead by halftime. Kylie Mitchell, Kaelyn Devaney and Melissa Burke-Manwaring also added goals to give Bellingham its fifth win this season.
Ali Krell also had three assists along with an assist each by Mitchell, Morgan Jones, Hannah Hodge and Lucy Mantha.
“Kayla was very productive today,” coach Mark Wright said. “When she gets going, she can really get going.”
Lynden 8, Mount Baker 0 – Freshman Maddie Nolte scored her first and second goals of her career to help Lynden to victory. Sierra Smith also had two goals as the Lions posted their highest scoring output this season. Peyton Fullner, Amanda Mata and Keylie Hershey scored a goal each. Assists were credited to Abby Stephenson, Lily Bogart, Kali Spady, Lauren Doerksen and Isabelle Jacob.
Meridian 2, Ferndale 0 – Sydney Gospodinovich saved all nine shots that came her way to earn a Northwest Conference win for Meridian. Payton Lunde scored a goal in the ninth minute on an assist by Micaela Pimento and Mikhayla Boyd added the final goal on an assist by Emily Kooiman in the 53rd minute.
Lakewood 5, Nooksack Valley 0 – The host Pioneers lost a Northwest Conference match to the Cougars. No other information was available at press time.
Burlington-Edison 4, Lynden Christian 2 – The Lynden Christian girls’ soccer team nearly came all the way back from a two-goal halftime deficit Monday, Oct. 10, but ended up falling to visiting Burlington-Edison in a Northwest Conference game. Bailee Den Bleyker and Libby Hielkema each had second-half goals for LC (5-6-1, 3-5-1), giving Den Bleyker four goals in three games.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L-T
W-L-T
Ferndale (3A)
9-2-1
7-1-1
Squalicum (3A)
8-1-2
6-0-2
Meridian (1A)
10-1-1
7-1-1
Sehome (2A)
9-2-0
6-2-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
7-3-2
6-3-0
Anacortes (2A)
6-5-0
5-3-0
Lynden (2A)
7-5-1
6-3-1
Bellingham (2A)
5-6-1
5-3-1
Lynden Christian (1A)
6-6-1
4-5-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
4-6-1
2-5-1
Blaine (2A)
2-9-1
1-7-1
Mount Baker (1A)
1-12-1
1-9-1
Lakewood (2A)
3-9-0
2-7-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
0-13-0
0-10-0
