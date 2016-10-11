Which Whatcom County volleyball team moved into the state rankings this week?

The Squalicum volleyball team moved into the Class 3A state rankings for the first time this season, checking in at No. 5 when the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association released its Week 4 poll on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
The Storm enter play Tuesday tied for fifth in the Northwest Conference standings and own a 6-2 record overall.
Ferndale’s regin atop the 3A poll was short lived, as the Golden Eagles dropped to No. 7 after suffering their first loss of the season to Squalicum on Oct. 4. Mercer Island replaced the Golden Eagles at No. 1.
Lynden Christian remained No. 2 in the Class 1A rankings behind Leavenworth Cascade, while Burlington-Edison was No. 9 in the 2A poll. West Valley (4A), Tumwater (2A), Colfax (2B) and Oakesdale (1B) received the top spots in their respective polls.
Comments