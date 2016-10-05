Which Whatcom County volleyball team is now No. 1 in its classification?

The Ferndale volleyball team leaped three places in the latest Washington State Coaches Association High School Volleyball Poll to claim the top spot in the Class 3A rankings.
The Golden Eagles checked in at No. 4 last week, but jumped over Bellevue, Bishop Blanchet and Holy Names when the poll was released Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Lynden Christian stayed put at No. 2 in the Class 1A rankings behind Leavenworth Cascade.
Auburn Riverside (4A) stayed atop the 4A poll, while Colfax (2B) and Archbishop Murphy (2A) were new top-ranked teams in their respective polls.
