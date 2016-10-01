LC volleyball claims second at Reach the Peak Tournament

For the second time in as many tournaments this season, the Lynden Christian volleyball team showed it’s plenty capable of competing with strong teams, no matter how big a school they come from.
The Lyncs matched their second-place showing at the Yakima Valley SunDome Invitational last month by placing second at the Reach the Peak Tournament Saturday, Oct. 1, at Glacier Peak High School, falling 21-25, 25-27 to Class 2A No. 1 Archbishop Murphy in the championship match.
“I’ll take second again,” LC coach Kim Grycel said. “We lost in a 2A, 3A, 4A tournament in Yakima to the No. 1 4A school in the state in West Valley. This tournament was all 2A, 3A, 4A, and we got to the championship match and lost to unbeaten Archbishop Murphy. That’s not bad.”
To get to the title match, the Lyncs beat Hazen, Everett and Roosevelt to win its pool, then dispatched with Glacier Peak in the quarterfinals and Issaquah in the semifinals.
Hannah Rusnak didn’t join the team until the quarterfinals, because she was taking the SAT test at a nearby site, but still managed to post 41 kills in six games. Sofia Fransen logged 92 assists, while Avery Dykstra had 30 kills and six aces and Emmalee Bailey recorded six aces and 52 digs.
The Lyncs return to Northwest Conference play Tuesday, Oct. 4, when they travel to Meridian.
