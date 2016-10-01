Sehome cross country sweeps team titles at Twilight Invite

The Sehome girls’ cross country team had six runners place in the top six to claim the team title at the 10th Annual Twilight Invitational Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Cedarcrest Golf Course in Marysville. The Mariners also won the boys’ team title.
Abby Johnson and Rosie Kirker finished second and third, respectively, in 19 minutes, 4.8 seconds and 19:10.8, behind only Liberty Bell’s Novie McCabe (18:30.9). Kate Rose finished sixth in 19:28.5.
Meridian finished fourth and was led by Ashlee VanDenTop’s 11th-place finish in 20:01.9. Lynden Christian finished eighth, led by Taylor Ten Pass in 34th (21:16.3). Nooksack Valley finished 10th and was led by Alyce Harlan in 10th (19:51.5), while Mount Baker claimed 14th overall.
Lynden Chrisitian’s Brooks DeWaard (16:11.6) and Eric Steiger (16:14.1) were the top Whatcom County finishers in second and third, respectively, in the boys’ race, leading the Lyncs to an 11-place finish.
Sehome had all five scoring runners finish among the top 14 – Bryce Johnson (sixth, 16:19.1), Drake Kirby (ninth, 16:29.7), Reed Smith (10th, 16:30.5), Logan Franey (11th, 16:32.2) and Jackson Slesk (14th, 16:42.4).
Meridian finished fifth, led by Kenny Barnes (17:16.3) in 26th, while Mount Baker was 14th and Nooksack Valley 18th.
Curtis Invite
Bellingham’s Cade Brown turned in the fourth-fastest time in the boys’ varsity race with a mark of 16:17.80, while Annika Reiss’ 19:13.10 was the second-fastest time girls’ varsity time at the 21st Curtis Invite held in University Place.
Team scores were not available at press time.
Comments