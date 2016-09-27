Did any other Whatcom County volleyball teams join LC, Ferndale in state rankings?

Lynden Christian and Ferndale remained the only Whatcom County teams included among the second week of the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association rankings, which were released Tuesday, Sept. 27.
The Lyncs stayed at No. 2 in the Class 1A rankings, while Ferndale dropped one place to No. 4 in Class 3A, swapping places with Holy Names.
Auburn Riverside (4A) and Archbishop Murphy (2A) were new top-ranked teams in their respective classifications, joining Bellevue (3A), Leavenworth Cascade (1A), Colfax (2B) and Oakesdale (1B).
Comments