How do area volleyball teams rank compared to the best in the state?

The Lynden Christian and Ferndale volleyball teams opened the season ranked highly in the Washington State Coaches Association rankings released Monday, Sept. 19.
The two-time defending Class 1A state champion Lyncs were ranked No. 1 in the Week 1 poll behind only Bothell Cedar Park Christian – the team LC beat in three sets in the state championship match last fall.
Ferndale, which is seeking its first state tournament trophy since finishing fifth in 1992, was ranked No. 3 in the Class 3A poll behind No. 1 Bellevue and Bishop Blanchet.
No other Whatcom County teams were ranked, though Anacortes was No. 10 in Class 2A behind top-ranked Archbishop Murphy. Mead (4A), Colfax (2B) and Oakesdale (1B) earned the top spots in their respective classifications.
Lynden Christian is coming on its highest finish at the Yakima Valley SunDome Invite on Saturday, Sept. 17, as the Lyncs finished second. LC lost to Class 4A No. 2 Yakima West Valley in the championship match after beating Chiawana, Davis, White River, King’s and Eagle, Idaho. Hannah Rusnak had 65 kills in the tournament, while Sofie Fransen had 117 assists.
Comments