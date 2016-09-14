High School Sports

September 14, 2016 1:04 PM

Sehome boys ranked No. 1 in preseason cross country poll

By David Rasbach

The Sehome boys’ cross country team was ranked No. 1 in Class 2A in the 2016 Washington State Cross Country Coaches preseason poll released earlier this week, which the Mariners’ girls’ team checked in at No. 2 behind Liberty-Issaquah.

Bellingham was ranked No. 5 on the girls’ side and No. 8 in the boys’ 2A poll.

Meridian was eighth in the boys’ 1A poll and No. 5 in the girls’ poll. The Lynden Christian and Nooksack Valley girls’ teams were the only other Whatcom County representatives in the poll at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively, in the 1A poll.

