Meridian remains undefeated with 6-0 win over Mount Baker

Micaela Pimento scored two goals and added an assist to help Meridian stay undefeated with a 6-0 win over Mount Baker in the Northwest Conference opener for both teams Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Phillips 66 Soccer Park.
Ryley Zapien kicked off the scoring in the sixth minute on an assist by Payton Lunde, and Pimento assisted Lindsey Moore in the 11th minute. Pimento scored her first goal in the 28th minute on an assist by Mikhayla Boyd, and her next goal was on an assist by Lunde in the 55th minute. Lexi Groen and Auriya Downey also scored.
Coach Terri Tigert said she was pleased with the depth of her team after she benched most of her starters for the second half.
“The level of play didn’t go down at all after I subbed out the starters,” said Tigert, whose team improved to 4-0-0, 1-0-0 NWC. “That’s a really good sign for us going forward.”
Mount Baker fell to 0-3-0, 0-1-0 NWC.
Ferndale 6, Blaine 0 – Kate Neher had a hat trick by the 55th minute for Ferndale. Elsa Erickson also contributed with “dangerous” free kicks that led to two goals, according to coach Rigel Weis. Jazzy Ahrens, Brooke Hawkins and Carmelita Rodriguez also added goals.
Anacortes 3, Lynden Christian 2 – Bailee DenBleyker’s two goals weren’t enough to hold off Anacortes and Gabby Ronngren, who scored unassisted in the 43rd and 63rd minutes, the last one putting the Seahawks ahead for good.
Burlington-Edison 2, Sehome 0 – Sehome lost its first game of the season against a tough team. Mariners goalie Tatum Devlin made five saves but couldn’t stop balls from Alexia Warnke and Aleena Young.
Lynden 2, Squalicum 2 – All of the scoring came in the first half, with goals from Squalicum’s Kelly Anderson and Natalie Shikany and Lynden’s Sierra Smith and Peyton Fullner, who continued their hot starts.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
Through Monday
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L-T
W-L-T
Burlington-Edison (2A)
2-0-2
1-0-0
Ferndale (3A)
3-1-0
1-0-0
Anacortes (2A)
2-2-0
1-0-0
Bellingham (2A)
1-3-0
1-0-0
Meridian (1A)
3-0-0
0-0-0
Squalicum (3A)
2-1-1
0-0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
2-1-0
0-0-0
Lakewood (2A)
1-1-0
0-0-0
Lynden (2A)
1-2-1
0-0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
0-3-0
0-0-0
Sehome (2A)
3-1-0
0-1-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
2-2-0
0-1-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
0-2-0
0-1-0
Blaine (2A)
0-3-0
0-1-0
Comments