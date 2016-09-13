Lynden assistant named wrestling team’s new coach

Lynden High School has promoted former assistant Frankie Gallegos to head coach of the wrestling program.
Gallegos has served as an assistant for the Lions the past three years, including the past two under former coach Alan Moore, who announced he was stepping away last spring. Gallegos attended school in Lynden through middle school before moving to Oregon, where he went on to win three state medals in wrestling, including a state title.
“Our kids like him, he’s a very good wrestler and he’s had a chance to learn from several different coaches,” Lynden athletic director Mike McKee told the Lynden Tribune. “He’s going to do a really good job.”
Lynden has one returning state placer from the team that placed 26th last year in Brody Weinheimer, who finished fifth at 220 pounds at the Class 2A State Tournament.
