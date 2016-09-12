Bellingham earns first win in blowout, Wright earns 200th win

Bellingham had lost each of its first three games by one goal before fianlly earning a 6-0 win against Nooksack Valley on Monday, Sept. 12 at Phillips 66 Soccer Park.
Kayla Heidenreich got the Red Raiders on the scoreboard early with a goal in the 4th minute on an assist by Morgan Jones. Two minutes later, Peyton Schwinger added an unassisted goal.
Kaelyn Devaney scored back-to-back goals in the 19th and 23rd minutes thanks to assists by Ali Krell and Lucy Mantha. Jones and Mantha added goals of their own in the 38th and 46th minutes that were assisted by Kylie Mitchell and Krell.
It was also coach Mark Wright’s 200th win as coach at Bellingham, a title he has held since 2000. Wright has taken Bellingham to the postseason in each of his 17 years as coach.
“I think back on all the kids I’ve got to coach and I’m just so grateful to be part of their journey,” Wright said. “There have been a lot of challenges but I’m proud of the fact that we’ve been able to stay competitive. It means a lot to me.”
Other results
Snohomish 1, Ferndale 0: Celia Forster of Snohomish scored the lone goal in the 78th minute to give Ferndale its first loss. The Golden Eagles had plenty of chances including shots that clanged off the post and balls played right to the keeper. Coach Rigel Weis said his team will have to prove itself tomorrow against Blaine.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L-T
W-L-T
Meridian (1A)
3-0-0
0-0-0
Sehome (2A)
3-0-0
0-0-0
Ferndale (3A)
2-1-0
0-0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
2-1-0
0-0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
2-1-0
0-0-0
Squalicum (3A)
2-1-0
0-0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
1-0-2
0-0-0
Lakewood (2A)
1-1-0
0-0-0
Anacortes (2A)
1-2-0
0-0-0
Lynden (2A)
1-2-0
0-0-0
Bellingham (2A)
1-3-0
0-0-0
Blaine (2A)
0-2-0
0-0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
0-2-0
0-0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
0-3-0
0-0-0
