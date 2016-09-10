Sehome finishes second at their own event, The Sehome Invitational

The Sehome cross country team hosted The Sehome Invitational and finished second out of 15 teams on Saturday in what Mariners coach Kevin Ryan said should be the largest high school sporting event in Whatcom or Skagit counties.
“It was such a fun day,” Ryan said. “We love this event because it’s a celebration of cross country, which is huge in Whatcom County.”
Sehome was the top representative from the Whatcom County, which included Squalicum, Blaine, Bellingham, Ferndale, Lynden Christian and Nooksack Valley.
Mariners freshman, Rosie Kirker finished first in the girls’ freshman race while posting the fifth best time overall in the two-mile race with a time of 12 minutes, 28 seconds. Bellingham junior Cade Brown and sophomore Annika Reiss won their respective races. Reiss finished with the second best overall time, while Brown finished the fifth best overall out of the boys.
Star of the meet
Bellingham Junior Cade Brown
Brown won the junior boys race with a time of 10:32, which gave him the fifth best overall time for the boys. While crossing the finish line he held up three fingers to represent him winning for the third consecutive year in his class.
“That was my goal,” Brown said, “and I’m so happy that I accomplished it.”
Unsung hero of the meet
Bellingham Sophomore Annika Reiss
As good as Brown was for the Red Raiders, Reiss did just as well, winning her second straight Sehome Invitational with a time of 12:07.
“It feels good to win in my first race since last track season,” Reiss said.
Run of the meet
The Nooksack Valley Pioneers didn’t place in the top three overall, but junior Alyce Harlan finished third in the junior girls race posting a time of 13:00.
“It feels really great to represent the Pioneers,” Harlan said.
What it means
This was the seventh consecutive year that Sehome put on The Sehome Invitational and Ryan said it was another success for hundreds of high school country runners, from Bothell to Bellingham, to compete against each other.
Sehome was the most successful Whatcom County team and Ryan said he thinks this event will be a good experience for his team.
“The team was ready to get out and finally race,” Ryan said. “As long as we learned something from this meet, which I think we did, we came out successful.”
