September 8, 2016 9:47 PM

Mistake just after halftime proves costly for Bellingham girls soccer

By Tyler Urke

A costly mistake by the Bellingham girls soccer team just after halftime led to a 3-2 loss to Lynden on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Phillips 66 Soccer Park.

On the opening kickoff of the second half, the Red Raiders turned the ball over, and Lynden’s Sierra Smith knotted the score 1-1. Five minutes later, Payton Fullmer tacked on another goal for the Lions.

“We came out flat (in the second half), and they pounced on us,” Bellingham coach Mark Wright said. “We played on our heels for a while after that.”

Bellingham regrouped with a goal by Kayla Heidenreich in the 53rd minute, but two minutes later, Isabel Jacob added the deciding goal on an assist from Smith.

Other results

Blaine 1, Lynden Christian 0 – Blaine’s Libby Hielkema scored in the 60th minute to give the host Borderites their first win of the year. Hielkema had four shots on goal and was “a bit of a problem,” according to Lyncs coach Kelly Tuski.

Meridian 4, Anacortes 1 – After trailing 1-0 at halftime, visiting Meridian rallied to beat Anacortes. Ryley Zapien and Payton Lunde each had a goal and an assist as the Trojans improved to 2-0.

Sedro-Woolley 10, Mount Baker 0 – The visiting Mountaineers lost a nonleague game. No other information was available at press time.

Scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L-T

W-L-T

Meridian (1A)

2-0-0

0-0-0

Sehome (2A)

2-0-0

0-0-0

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

2-1-0

0-0-0

Blaine (2A)

1-0-0

0-0-0

Ferndale (3A)

1-0-0

0-0-0

Lakewood (2A)

1-0-0

0-0-0

Anacortes (2A)

1-1-0

0-0-0

Lynden (2A)

1-1-0

0-0-0

Squalicum (3A)

1-1-0

0-0-0

Nooksack Valley (1A)

0-1-0

0-0-0

Burlington-Edison (2A)

0-0-2

0-0-0

Bellingham (2A)

0-2-0

0-0-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

0-2-0

0-0-0

Mount Baker (1A)

0-2-0

0-0-0

