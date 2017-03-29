WSU assistant men’s basketball coaches Greg Graham and Silvey Dominguez leave

Washington State men’s basketball assistant coaches Greg Graham and Silvey Dominguez have left the program, head coach Ernie Kent announced Monday.
In a press release, the school said the coaches left in order to pursue other opportunities.
Dominguez and Graham were the two on-court assistant coaches Kent brought with him when he was hired at WSU in 2014. Curtis Allen, the lone remaining assistant, was retained from previous head coach Ken Bone’s staff.
Both coaches were quoted in the school’s press release.
“I appreciate the opportunity Coach Kent and the staff have given me to work at Washington State and wish them all the success in the future,” Graham said.
“I would like to thank Coach Kent and the WSU administration for the opportunity to have worked at Washington State and wish them the best of luck,” Dominguez said.
Dominguez was primarily in charge of coaching WSU’s defense, while Graham was tasked with the offense. Graham had been an assistant coach under Kent at Saint Mary’s from 1992-97 and at Oregon from 1997-2002. Dominguez also coached with Kent at Saint Mary’s from 1991-96.
After leaving Oregon, Graham was the head coach at Boise State from 2002-10. He was named the Western Athletic Conference Coach of the Year in 2008 after leading the Broncos to a school-record 25 wins and NCAA Tournament appearance.
