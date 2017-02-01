A look at Washington State’s 2017 football recruiting class

Jamire Calvin, WR, 5-10, 160, Pasadena, Calif. (Cathedral): Named to All-USA California Football Team by USA Today after catching 86 passes for 1,312 yards and 14 TDs as a senior.
Cole Dubots, LB, 6-1, 185, Murrieta, Calif. (Vista Murrieta): Picked First-Team All-CIF Southern Section despite playing in seven games; also rushed for 635 yards and 3 TDs as a senior.
Fa’avae Fa’avae, LB, 6-1, 210, Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei): Did not play senior season because of knee injury. As a junior, led league with 12.5 sacks and earned Orange County Register’s all-County honors.
Sean Harper, DB, 6-2, 175, Hartwell, Ga. (Holmes CC): Ranked the No. 4 JC safety by ESPN.com. As a high senior in Georgia, earned All-Region honors as a senior.
Travell Harris, WR, 5-9, 180, Tampa, Fla. (Jesuit): Had 592 yards receiving, 250 yards rushing and scored 11 TDs as a senior; earned 5A All-State second-team honors.
Preston Hendry, DE, 6-5, 235, Rancho Santa Margartia, Calif. (Orange Coast College): Ranked No. 54 in JUCO Top 100 after recording 8.5 sacks in two seasons. Was WR in high school before moving to DE in senior season.
George Hicks III, CB, 6-0, 180, San Bernardino, Calif. (Cajon): Ranked No. 64 cornerback in nation and No. 72 prospect in California by ESPN.com.
Dallas Hobbs, DE, 6-6, 240, Cedar Rapids, Iowa (Washington HS/Deerfield Prep): Attended prep academy in Connecticut, named All-Central New England Defensive Player of the Year last season.
Alex Kuzmack, OL, 6-5, 295, Eagle, Idaho: Ranked No. 99 offensive tackle in the country by Scout.com and No. 1 prospect in Idaho by ESPN.com
Damion Lee, DB, 6-1, 180, Palm Springs, Calif. (Palm Springs): Ranked No. 77 athlete in the country and No. 13 in the West by Scout.com.
Isaiah Love, CB, 6-0, 170, West Covina, Calif.: A neck injury suffered in a car accident cost him his senior season; ranked No. 16 cornerback in the West.
Abraham Lucas, OL, 6-7, 260, Everett (Archbishop Murphy): Ranked No. 52 offensive tackle in the country by ESPN.com; also had 15 sacks on defense.
Davontavean Martin, WR, 6-4, 180, Houma, La. (Ellender Memorial): Big senior season — 751 yards receiving, 493 yards rushing, 13 TDs — garnered him 4A All-State first-team honors in Louisiana.
Christian Mejia, DE, 6-4, 220, Kailua, Hawaii: Two-time first-team All-State selection in Hawaii; had 15 sacks in his junior season.
Jonathan Nathaniel, OL, 6-6, 260, Chandler, Ariz. (Basha): Named to 6A All-State First team as a senior; ranked No. 67 offensive tackle in the country by Scout.com.
Connor Neville, QB, 6-2, 185, Wilsonville, Ore. (Wilsonville): Ranked All-State honorable mention honors after senior season (2,756 yards, 35 TDs, 59.5 completion percentage).
Caleb Perry, RB, 5-9, 180, Seattle (King’s): Was Cascade Conference co-Offensive Player of the Year (1,220 yards rushing, 19 TDs) and named an all-conference linebacker, too.
Willie Rodgers III, DE, 6-5, 230, Saginaw, Mich. (Arthur Hill / Valor Christian (Colo.): Played first three seasons in Michigan but senior year in Colorado where he had 11 sacks and earned All-State second-team honors.
Dominick Silvels, LB, 6-3, 210, San Diego (Patrick Henry): Two-way player got into only eight games; gained 1,230 all-purpose yards, scored 13 TDs and recorded 22 tackles.
Josh Talbott, DB, 6-0, 180, Long Beach, Calif. (Long Beach Poly): Ranked No. 29 safety in the country and No. 42 prospect in California by ESPN.com.
Willie Taylor, LB, 6-3, 210, Cochran, Ga. (Bleckley County): Earned All-State honorable mention honors as a senior at defensive back.
Robert Valencia, OL, 6-6, 295, Daly City, Calif. (San Francisco CC): ESPN.com ranks him the No. 11 JC offensive tackle; Scout.com ranks him the 22nd best JC prospect in the nation.
Zaire Webb, DB, 5-10, 165, Jacksonville, Fla. (Fletcher): Graduated in 2016, enrolled at WSU in January. Ranked No. 25 cornerback in Florida.
Anthony White Jr., 6-1, 165, WR, Miami (Miami Central): Ranked four-star prospect by ESPN.com and Rivals.com; Scout.com ranks him the No. 6 athlete in Florida.
Easop Winston, WR, 5-11, 170, San Francisco (San Francisco CC): Two big seasons in JC ball; had 71 receptions for 1,171 yards and 12 TDs in 2016 and 62-986-12 in 2015.
Source: Washington State athletics.
