Cougars prepared to flush loss to Colorado and move on

0:21 American flag atop Herald Building upside down Pause

2:42 This zoo's lion cub is five ridiculously adorable weeks old

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:28 How NOT to deep-fry a turkey

2:29 Coach Pete Carroll after Seahawks win over PHI: Prosise out "a while"

2:17 Butterball's turkey hotline has been saving Thanksgiving for 30 years

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans