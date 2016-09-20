WSU Cougars

September 20, 2016 9:32 AM

Three-star RB Cyrus Habibi-Likio decommits from WSU

The Seattle Times

Washington State had a rough start to the season and a rough week leading up to its 56-6 win over Idaho on Saturday.

On Sunday night, the Cougars got more bad news. Saint Francis (Mountain View, Calif.) running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio backed out of his verbal commitment to the Cougars, saying in a tweet that “taking official visits while I am still committed to a school doesn’t feel morally right.”

“As a student-athlete, I think it’s fair to give all schools a chance to recruit me, and for me to recruit them,” Habibi-Likio wrote. “I have the utmost respect for Washington State and their coaching staff and appreciate the love and time they have given me. I am still considering WSU as one of my top choices.”

Running backs coach Jim Mastro oversaw Habibi-Likio’s recruitment. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound running back committed to WSU in May after taking an unofficial visit to Pullman.

Habibi-Likio is rated a three-star recruit by Rivals.com.

Habibi-Likio visited Utah over the weekend and also has offers from BYU, UNLV, Wyoming, Iowa State and New Mexico.

Related content

WSU Cougars

Comments

Videos

Kratom advocates upset DEA wants to ban herbal supplement

View more video

Sports Videos