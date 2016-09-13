WSU starting linebacker Logan Tago arrested for felony assault and robbery

As if the Washington State Cougars needed more to worry about this week, the team suffered another setback on Monday when rush linebacker Logan Tago was arrested for second degree assault and second degree robbery, both felonies.
If Tago is guilty, it likely means the end of his WSU football career since Mike Leach has long held that stealing is one of three offenses that will cause automatic dismissal from the football team. The other offenses are hitting a woman and doing drugs.
Per Pullman Radio, which first reported the news, Tago and several other men approached a 23-year-old man early on the morning of June 4th, who was carrying a case of beer on California Street in Pullman. The alleged victim claims the group demanded his beer and assaulted him when he refused. The alleged victim suffered a concussion and the group stole the beer.
Police arrested Tago when he arrived at the police station for an interview following a lengthy investigation, having finally gathered enough evidence to positively identify one of several suspects as Tago. No other arrests have yet been made.
Tago, a sophomore from American Samoa, started WSU's season-opener against Eastern Washington and is listed as possible starter on the team's Week 3 depth chart for its game agaisnt Idaho on Saturday. He is sixth on the team with seven tackles.
Legal issues have suddenly become a major topic of concern for the Cougars, who went from Sept. 2014 to Jan. 18 without an arrest. Besides that string of good behavior, however, WSU football players are not strangers to run-ins with the law.
San Jose Mercury News reporter Mike Rosenberg published a report in August saying that WSU's football team had 31 players arrested over the previous five years, seven more than any other FBS school.
Tago's case marks the third ongoing assault investigation involving WSU football players. Safety Shalom Luani was arrested in late August for second-degree assault and police say they will recommend charges to the Whitman County prosecutor. Meanwhile, detectives are still investigating football players for their alleged roles in a fight this summer that left a victim with a broken jaw.
Comments