Stanford running back Bryce Love, right, is tackled by Washington defensive back Taylor Rapp Nov. 10 in Stanford, California. Rapp, a alum of Sehome High School, has been selectet first-team All-Pac-12. Marcio Jose Sanchez Associated Press
Washington Huskies

This former Sehome Mariner earned top freshman honors in ’16; this year he’s All-Pac-12

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

December 06, 2017 03:52 PM

Former Sehome standout Taylor Rapp, a two-year starter at safety for the University of Washington, has been selected to the 2017 first-team All-Pac-12 football team. Rapp was one of six Huskies to earn first-team honors.

The sophomore, who also was a first-team pick on the Academic All-Pac-12 team, was selected the Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year last year and was a member of the 2016 Freshman All-American first team.

This fall Rapp recorded 55 tackles, second most on conference’s top defense. He also had an interception Nov. 18 against Utah and has recorded two sacks and a forced fumble.

He and the Huskies will face Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl Dec. 30 in Glendale, Arizona.

