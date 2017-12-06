This former Sehome Mariner earned top freshman honors in ’16; this year he’s All-Pac-12

Former Sehome standout Taylor Rapp, a two-year starter at safety for the University of Washington, has been selected to the 2017 first-team All-Pac-12 football team. Rapp was one of six Huskies to earn first-team honors.
The sophomore, who also was a first-team pick on the Academic All-Pac-12 team, was selected the Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year last year and was a member of the 2016 Freshman All-American first team.
This fall Rapp recorded 55 tackles, second most on conference’s top defense. He also had an interception Nov. 18 against Utah and has recorded two sacks and a forced fumble.
He and the Huskies will face Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl Dec. 30 in Glendale, Arizona.
Taylor Rapp earns All-Pac-12 first team defense honors. #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/B7uNwoU8om— UW Football (@UW_Football) December 5, 2017
