Is Stanford head coach David Shaw checking out our Pac-12 rankings? If he is, he might be happy to see who’s ranked second.
Is Stanford head coach David Shaw checking out our Pac-12 rankings? If he is, he might be happy to see who’s ranked second. Timothy Gonzelez AP
Is Stanford head coach David Shaw checking out our Pac-12 rankings? If he is, he might be happy to see who’s ranked second. Timothy Gonzelez AP

Washington Huskies

Pac-12 rankings: Huskies still No.1 but who’s moved up to No. 2?

By Ryan S. Clark

ryan.clark@thenewstribune.com

November 01, 2017 6:14 PM

PAC-12 RANKINGS

1. WASHINGTON (7-1, No. 1 last week)

Last week: Won vs. UCLA, 44-23

This week: Sat. vs. Oregon

Pac-12’s best chance for a CFP bid must continue its winning ways against Oregon.

2. STANFORD (6-2, No. 2)

Last week: Won at Oregon State, 15-14

This week: Sat. at Washington State

A win’s a win and right now, the Cardinal have five in a row. It’s the longest active streak in the Pac-12.

3. USC (7-2, No. 4)

Last week: Won at Arizona State, 48-17

This week: Sat. vs. Arizona

Hmm. Sam Darnold vs. Khalil Tate? Yeah, that might be a fun game to watch.

4. ARIZONA (6-2, No. 5)

Last week: Won vs. Washington State, 58-37

This week: Sat. at USC

Tate, who is from Inglewood, California, has 14 TDs in his last four games and likely wants more in a homecoming game.

5. WASHINGTON STATE (7-2, No. 2)

Last week: Lost at Arizona, 58-37

This week: Sat. vs. Stanford

Can the Cougars make amends against the Pac-12’s hottest team?

6. ARIZONA STATE (4-4, No. 6)

Last week: Lost vs. USC, 48-17

This week: Sat. vs. Colorado

They beat UW but got crushed by USC. Somewhere the real Sun Devils exist and they’re still better than half the Pac-12. For now.

7. OREGON (5-4, No. 10)

Last week: Win vs. Utah, 41-20

This week: Sat. at Washington

Good news is the Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak. Bad news is they face a rival trying to impress a certain North Texas-based committee.

8. COLORADO (5-4, No. 11)

Last week: Win vs. Cal, 44-28

This week: Sat. at Arizona State

Wild to think this could be a 7-2 team. Anyway, the Buffaloes are 5-4 and get the enigmatic Sun Devils.

9. UCLA (4-4, No. 7)

Last week: Lost at Washington, 44-23

This week: Fri. at Utah

Tyler Huntley vs. TBA is not Darnold-Tate but it might be the reason to tune in on a Friday night.

10. UTAH (4-4, No. 8)

Last week: Lost at Oregon, 41-20

This week: Fri. vs. Utah

Wait. Josh Rosen is playing right? Because if not, then, it could be an interesting night for the Utes.

11. CALIFORNIA (4-5, No. 9)

Last week: Lost at Colorado, 44-28

This week: Sat. vs. Oregon State

At least the Golden Bears have a conference win?

12. OREGON STATE (1-8, No. 12)

Last week: Lost vs. Stanford, 15-14

This week: Sat. at Cal

OSU was two minutes away from a massive upset. Maybe this is the week they get their first conference victory?

Ryan S. Clark: @ryan_s_clark

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • UW quarterback Jake Browning after ASU loss: "We have to improve on a lot of things"

UW quarterback Jake Browning after ASU loss: "We have to improve on a lot of things"

UW quarterback Jake Browning after ASU loss: 0:29

UW quarterback Jake Browning after ASU loss: "We have to improve on a lot of things"
UW receiver Dante Pettis talks about the fans' reaction to his punt returns 0:53

UW receiver Dante Pettis talks about the fans' reaction to his punt returns
Jake Browning evaluates the Cal defense: 'They play pretty similar to our defense' 0:29

Jake Browning evaluates the Cal defense: 'They play pretty similar to our defense'

View More Video