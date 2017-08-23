Washington Huskies’ roll call — Week 1 opponent is Rutgers

With fall camp winding down, and a few media off days on the horizon, we figured this would be a good time to make a quick rundown of the UW’s 2017 opponents:
WEEK 1: RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS
Coach: Chris Ash.
2016 record: 2-10, 0-9 in Big Ten.
Series with UW: The schools have split two games, with the Huskies winning 48-13 last season in Seattle.
Rewind: After a turbulent 2015 season that saw legal trouble, university investigations and ultimately the dismissal of former coach Kyle Flood,, Rutgers is trying to put the pieces back together. It won’t be easy in the Big Ten. Last season, the Scarlet Knights were shut out four times in conference play — by Ohio State (58-0), Michigan (78-0), Michigan State (49-0) and Penn State (39-0).
Fall camp developments: Louisville transfer Kyle Bolin has won the starting quarterback job in a heated battle with incumbent Giovanni Rescigno and touted true freshman Johnathan Lewis. Bolin lost the starting position to Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson last season, and transferred as a graduate student last spring.
