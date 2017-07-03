This former Sehome Mariners is in some pretty exclusive company

Sehome High graduate Taylor Rapp, a sophomore safety on the University of Washington football team, was picked as the 39th-best player in college football entering the 2017 season in a Sports Illustrated story late last month on si.com.
Rapp was one of six Huskies to make the list, joining receiver Dante Pettis (No. 70), quarterback Jake Browning (No. 45), running back Myles Gaskin (No. 36), defensive lineman Vita Vea (No. 24) and linebacker Azeem Victor (No. 21). Washington State’s Luke Falk (No. 79) and guard Cody O’Connell (No. 18) also made the list.
Rapp was selected MVP of the Pac-12 Championship Game last year, after he intercepted a pair of passes, returning one for a touchdown, in a 31-point blowout of Colorado that sent UW on to the College Football Playoffs. He also was selected the Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year and first-team Freshman All-America after starting 10 games, logging 53 tackles, a forced fumble and four interceptions.
The Huskies likely will rely on him even more this year with the departure of NFL second-round draft picks Budda Baker and Kevin King from the secondary this year.
