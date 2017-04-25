How have Huskies draft picks fared in the NFL? A look at the past decade

With the 2017 NFL draft commencing on Thursday, I thought it would be a good time to revive an exercise I did a few years back, examining Washington’s last decade of draft picks and how they fared (or are faring) in the league. You can read the 2014 version here.
Three years later -- and with at least four more ex-Huskies expected to be picked this weekend -- here is how things stand.
2016
LB Travis Feeney, Pittsburgh Steelers (6th round, 220th overall pick)
Career summary: Did not make Pittsburgh’s 53-man roster out of training camp last season and instead signed to the practice squad. Signed with New Orleans in December and is currently on the Saints roster.
RB Dwayne Washington, Detroit Lions (7th round, 236th overall pick)
Career summary: Appeared in 12 games as a rookie in 2016, rushing for 265 yards and a touchdown on 90 carries. Remains on Detroit’s roster.
2015
DL Danny Shelton, Cleveland Browns (1st round, 12th overall pick)
Career summary: Started all but one game the past two seasons, totaling 95 combined tackles and 1.5 sacks. Heading into his third season in Cleveland.
CB Marcus Peters, Kansas City Chiefs (1st round, 18th overall pick)
Career summary: One of the NFL’s best young cornerbacks, Peters made the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons, won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2015 and was first-team All-Pro in 2016. He has 14 career interceptions, tying for the league lead in 2015 with eight.
LB Shaq Thompson, Carolina Panthers (1st round, 25th overall pick)
Career summary: Started 22 games the past two seasons for Carolina, tallying 105 combined tackles with a sack and an interception. Had five tackles and a tackle for loss in Carolina’s Super Bowl 50 loss to Denver.
LB Hau’oli Kikaha, New Orleans Saints (2nd round, 44th overall pick)
Career summary: Had a productive rookie season with 52 combined tackles and four sacks in 15 games, but a torn ACL -- his third in seven years --forced him to miss the entire 2016 season. He remains on New Orleans’ roster.
2014
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Tampa Bay Buccanners (2nd round, 38th overall pick)
Career summary: Appeared in 18 games in two-plus seasons with Tampa Bay, but was waived in September following a DUI arrest. Signed with the New York Jets and appeared in seven games last season, catching 10 passes for 110 yards. He is still on the Jets’ roster.
RB Bishop Sankey, Tennessee Titans (2nd round, 54th overall pick)
Career summary: Sankey was released after two unproductive seasons with the Titans, then signed a practice-squad contract with New England before Kansas City signed him to its active roster, then released him three weeks later. He is currently on Minnesota’s roster.
2013
CB Desmond Trufant, Atlanta Falcons (1st round, 22nd overall pick)
Career summary: Tacoma native has started every game he has played in four seasons so far, though a pectoral injury ended his 2016 season after nine games. Still, he recently signed a 5-year contract extension reportedly worth $69 million with $42 million guaranteed. Made the Pro Bowl as an alternate in 2015.
2012
DT Alameda Ta'amu, Pittsburgh Steelers (4th round, 109th overall pick)
Career summary: Landed in Arizona after a DUI arrest led the Steelers to release him in November of 2012. Appeared in 14 games for the Arizona Cardinals in 2013 after sitting his entire rookie season. Last played for Arizona in 2014, though he had brief, offseason stints last year with Kansas City and Buffalo.
OL Senio Kelemete, Arizona Cardinals (5th round, 151st overall pick)
Career summary: Started 14 games (and appeared in 31) the past two seasons with the Saints, and is currently on New Orleans’ roster.
2011
QB Jake Locker, Tennessee Titans (1st round, 8th overall pick)
Career summary: After four frustrating, injury-plagued seasons in Tennessee, Locker announced his retirement in March 2015. He finished his career with a 57.5 completion percentage, 4,967 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.
LB Mason Foster, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3rd round, 84th overall pick)
Career summary: Heading into his third season with Washington after spending four years in Tampa Bay, Foster has appeared in 86 games with 72 starts, tallying 504 combined tackles, seven sacks and five interceptions. He had career-highs last season in solo tackles (84) and combined tackles (124).
2010
LB Donald Butler, San Diego Chargers (3rd round, 79th overall pick)
Career summary: In five seasons with the Chargers and one in Miami, Butler has started 67 games and appeared in 85. He has 401 combined tackles, seven sacks and three interceptions. Butler, 28, is currently a free agent.
DE Daniel Te'o-Nesheim, Philadelphia Eagles (3rd round, 86th overall pick)
Career summary: Started 26 games in two seasons with Tampa Bay after mostly sitting his rookie year with the Eagles, then doing the same in 2011 with the Buccaneers. His final season was 2013.
2009
None
2008
None
2007
QB* Isaiah Stanback, Dallas Cowboys (4th round, 103rd overall pick)
Career summary: (*converted to receiver) Appeared in 18 games at receiver or special teams for the Cowboys, Patriots and Jaguars and caught six passes for 52 yards after playing quarterback at UW. Spent some time trying to catch on with the Seahawks, but battled an Achilles injury during his time in Seattle and never appeared in a game.
S Dashon Goldson, San Francisco 49ers (4th round, 126th overall pick)
Career summary: Has played 10 seasons with San Francisco, Tampa Bay, Washington and Atlanta. Spent parts of last season with the Falcons, appearing in four games. Has 16 interceptions and has been a starter most of his career.
Christian Caple: 253-597-8437, @ChristianCaple
Comments