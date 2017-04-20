The bark of the Huskies is going to change

The voice that Whatcom County and all of Western Washington has been listening to for University of Washington football and men’s basketball broadcasts will soon be changing. Bob Rondeau will retire following the conclusion of the 2017 Husky football season, his 37th, according to a press release.
“Being the voice of the Huskies has been the centerpiece of my professional life for nearly 40 years,” Rondeau said. “It has allowed me to witness and to chronicle some of the greatest moments in University of Washington athletic history. Also, some of the most difficult. Throughout, I have cherished both the opportunity and the challenge to properly represent a great institution and to be connected to those who so passionately support it.”
Rondeau began broadcasting games for the Huskies in 1978 alongside legendary Seattle sportscaster Bruce King. He took over play-by-play duties in 1981. He called Husky basketball games for 31 years.
In 2016, Rondeau was honored with the National Football Foundation's Chris Schenkel Award, presented annually in recognition of distinguished careers broadcasting college football with direct ties to a specific university. He was inducted into the Husky Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016.
